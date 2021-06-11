Mike Preston: Ravens LB Patrick Queen strives to become a complete player with a full season of camps

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Preston, The Baltimore Sun
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BALTIMORE — Like all NFL rookies last season, Patrick Queen’s play was affected by the lack of offseason camps and preseason games. So it will be interesting to find out if he develops into the complete linebacker the Ravens need in the middle of their defense.

Queen, the team’s first-round pick and No. 28 overall selection out of LSU in 2020, led the Ravens in tackles last season with 106, and he was a contender for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. But there were times when he was exploited in one-on-one pass coverage or wasn’t physical enough to shed blockers in run defense.

In 2021, there can be no more excuses, and Queen isn’t ready to make any.

“It’s insane. Last year, I didn’t go into the season in shape at all,” Queen said. “I came in like 240-something [pounds], couldn’t catch my breath when we were running. It’s just so hard when you’re not doing any football activity outside of working out, so that last offseason was terrible. I came into the season, and I was like, ‘Bro, this is going to be a long season for me to get in shape.’ So, it took me like five games to get in shape, finally.

“And just coming into OTAs this year, you get to practice, you get to train, you get to do whatever you want. You could do stuff on your own. So, you’ve got the resources now to actually get in shape and do what you need to do to be prepared for when we come back to training camp and try to get in football shape. So, it’s way better now coming into OTAs.”

The bit about coming into training camp out of shape is a little alarming. Now, if it’s a veteran like Calais Campbell or a big-bodied nose tackle such as Brandon Williams, there is less of a concern. But how does a first-round pick in a new city who hasn’t played a down in the NFL come in breathing heavy?

That’s why there are questions about whether Queen can take the next steps.

There was plenty to like about him last season. Forty of his 106 tackles were assisted, which means he pursued well. Queen had one interception, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, including a 53-yard return for a touchdown. He might have been a better pass rusher than some expected, finishing with three sacks. Speed was a big part of his game, being able to run sideline to sideline.

But Queen also had two liabilities. One was his inability to cover tight ends and running backs in the flats or on crossing routes. There were times when he was beaten physically and others when he was totally lost in space. And it just wasn’t Queen. Second-year weakside linebacker Malik Harrison struggled as well.

“You see it in the passing game, the pass skeletons [and] the half-line-type things that we do that are teaching periods [and] repetition periods,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said of the current OTA practices, which weren’t allowed last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Those are immensely valuable, especially at a position like inside backer where you’re in the middle of everything and things are always moving fast around you, and you have to make split-second type of reaction-type decisions. So, it’s been great for him. It’s been great for Malik, all of our guys.”

It’s certainly better than the on-the-job training of a year ago. With the Ravens putting more emphasis on the passing game, Queen is getting more looks and exposure in pass defense trying to stop tight end Mark Andrews or running back J.K. Dobbins.

“Like I said, I thought about the passing game the whole offseason and trying to get better at that,” Queen said. “So, we’ve been working at that — covering people like Mark Andrews and the Travis Kelces and all the great tight ends around the league. We just got Josh [Oliver], and we just got some other great tight ends on our team, as well. So, trying to work against those guys is hard every day. It’s a grind, but that’s the type of competition I like.

“So, every day I come in, I try to get better; I try to compete with those guys. All the training I did, I’m trying to put it to the test now — trying to see if I can guard those guys. I feel like this is the best place I could be, as far as trying to get competition and trying to get better.”

At 6 feet and 232 pounds, Queen is the modern-day middle linebacker. Gone are the times when they were shock-and-shed monsters whose primary responsibility was to shut down the run. Unfortunately for Queen, that’s how some of the top teams like the New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and even the Kansas City Chiefs have attacked the Ravens.

And that’s why Queen had to have a strong offseason in the weight room. Last year, he either shied away from or got engulfed by big offensive linemen. The NFL is pass happy, but there are going to be games in which Queen has to be physical.

He appears to have the right assistant coach in place with Rob Ryan. Toughness is something the Ryan family has always taught from the late, great father, Buddy Ryan, down to his twin sons, Rex and Rob. Rex was once the Ravens defensive line coach and defensive coordinator. Rob was the linebackers coach in New England when the Patriots won the Super Bowl in the 2001 and 2003 seasons.

He should be able to help Queen make up some of what he missed last year.

“He’s a great guy, a great coach, he cares. But at the end of the day, he just wants to make us better,” Queen said or Rob Ryan. “So, that’s what I take from him. That’s the biggest key — is him just wanting us to be great and him just caring so much, like a real father. It’s crazy that you find somebody like this at this level, and I’m just thankful for him to be here with us.

“Now, it’s just simplifying everything, and just the experience is patting down. So, I’m learning it. I really can’t wait for the season to start, so everybody could see how much work I’ve put in to be better.”

Recommended Stories

  • Patriots' Mac Jones reveals nickname Cam Newton gave him

    Mac Jones on Thursday revealed the nickname given to him by fellow Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.

  • McVay in better mood, says he's better coach with Stafford

    Sean McVay has finally given a bit of real insight into the reasons why the Los Angeles Rams traded Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford. A few hours before the Rams wrapped up their offseason program, McVay responded to a question about his thoughts on Stafford by saying he's a happier, better head coach since the Rams' high-profile quarterback change in March. “I think I’ve been very happy,” McVay said Thursday while on stage at a news conference for the Los Angeles Super Bowl Organizing Committee.

  • Donovan Mitchell, Jazz shake off Clippers in Game 2

    Donovan Mitchell collided with Paul George late in the fourth quarter and stayed down a while.

  • Game Recap: Jazz 117, Clippers 111

    Led by Donovan Mitchells 37 points, the No. 1 seed Jazz defeated the No. 4 seed Clippers, 117-111, in Game 2. Rudy Gobert added 13 points, three blocks and a Playoff career-high 20 rebounds for the Jazz in the victory, while Paul George tallied 27 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Clippers in the losing effort. The Jazz lead this best-of-seven series, 2-0, with Game 3 taking place on Saturday, June 12

  • Panthers QB Sam Darnold on why he’s not vaccinated; WR shines with Robby Anderson gone

    The NFL’s protocols differ significantly for players who have received COVID-19 vaccines.

  • As teams like Miami pray for right QB, Green Bay’s disrespect of MVP Rodgers is galling | Opinion

    The Green Bay Packers’ continuing, colossal botchery of the Aaron Rodgers situation is epic. If it ends wrong it will stain one of the NFL’s most storied franchises enough to make the ghost of Vince Lombardi weep.

  • After Aaron Rodgers, who will be the next star QB to try to force a trade?

    As player empowerment grows in the NFL, many of the league’s stars are unwilling to stay with a team they believe is being badly run Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson have both had troubled offseasons with their teams. Photograph: Mike Roemer/AP Aaron Rodgers is the latest (and greatest) quarterback to hit the I’m-out-of-here button. Earlier this week, the future Hall of Famer escalated his stand-off with the Packers by failing to show up for the team’s mandatory minicamp, costing himself $93,000

  • Bears, Justin Fields agree to terms on four-year rookie contract

    The Chicago Bears and Justin Fields, the 11th-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, have come to terms on a four-year, fully guaranteed deal.

  • Jace Sternberger on suspension: I made a horrible decision and accept consequences

    The NFL suspended Packers tight end Jace Sternberger for the first two games of the 2021 season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Sternberger released a statement taking responsibility for a “horrible decision” in consuming alcohol while taking antidepressants. “In February 2020, I made a horrible decision,” Sternberger wrote on Twitter. “While on antidepressants, [more]

  • Juarez leads Oklahoma past Florida State for fifth title

    Giselle Juarez re-emerged as the star pitcher Oklahoma needed to complement its high-powered offense, and now the Sooners are national champions again. Juarez threw her second consecutive complete game, and Oklahoma beat Florida State 5-1 on Thursday for its fifth Women's College World Series title. The Sooners lacked a dominant pitcher heading into the series but Juarez answered the call, allowing one run on two hits in the decisive Game 3.

  • Jazz put Clippers on ropes again with 2-0 series lead thanks to another huge Donovan Mitchell game

    The Jazz led by as many as 21 before the Clippers rallied, but Donovan Mitchell and Utah made the big shots late to secure a 117-111 win.

  • MLB trade deadline: With 50 days remaining, the biggest names who could be moved by July 30

    Now that teams are starting to chat about potential trades, here are the biggest names in the game who could be moved at the July 30 trade deadline.

  • See Shaquille O'Neal's Daughter Amirah, Who's an NCAA Basketball Star

    Former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal and reality TV star Shaunie O'Neal first got together at the start of the '00s and were married for nine years before they divorced in 2011. While they're no longer a couple, they still share five children. The two have three sons—Myles, 24, Shareef, 21, and Shaqir, 18—and two daughters—Amirah, 19, and Me'arah, 15. Shaquille O'Neal's third daughter, Taahirah, 24, is from his relationship with ex Arnetta Yardbourgh.Unsurprisingly, a few of Shaq's kids are follow

  • Olympics-Australian swimmer Groves pulls out of Games trials, citing 'perverts'

    Double Olympic silver medallist Madeline Groves has pulled out of Australia's swimming trials for the Tokyo Games, citing "misogynistic perverts in sport". Groves, who won silver in the 200 metres butterfly and 4x100 medley at the 2016 Rio Games, announced her decision on Instagram before following up with a furious tirade on Twitter on Thursday. In December, Groves wrote on social media that she had made a complaint a few years ago about a man in swimming who stared at her in her swimsuit and made her feel uncomfortable.

  • Mitchell has 37, Jazz beat Clippers 117-111 for 2-0 lead

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Donovan Mitchell's scoring sent the Utah Jazz into the lead and their defense closed the door. Mitchell scored 37 points and the Jazz forced nine straight misses down the stretch to outlast the Los Angeles Clippers 117-111 on Thursday night and take a 2-0 lead in their Western Conference semifinal series. Mitchell clinched the game with a driving shot with 43 seconds remaining but then appeared to hurt his leg slightly on a foul by Paul George with 10 seconds to play.

  • Bucks blow big lead, then rally to edge Nets 86-83 in Game 3

    Jrue Holiday figured the Brooklyn Nets expected him to call a timeout as soon as he got the ball with his team trailing by one in the final minute. Instead, Holiday delivered just in time to keep the Milwaukee Bucks from falling into a hole from which no NBA team has ever recovered. “I felt like maybe they thought I was going to call a timeout,” Holiday said.

  • Opinion: If allegations are true, Michigan must do to Bo Schembechler what Penn State did to Joe Paterno

    Matt Schembechler said his father didn't want to hear about allegations that a Michigan team doctor sexually assaulted boys and young men.

  • Djokovic-Nadal, Tsitsipas-Zverev in French Open semifinals

    Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal know there's something special about the two of them meeting in the French Open semifinals — even if they'd prefer, of course, for it to happen a round later. “Each time we face each other, there’s that extra tension and expectations,” the top-seeded Djokovic said. The third-seeded Nadal's take?

  • At the French Open, an unlikely women’s final is set

    The French Open women's final: Barbora Krejcikova versus Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, each looking for her first Grand Slam singles title.

  • Dates and times set for entire Islanders-Lightning Stanley Cup Semifinals series

    After eliminating the Boston Bruins in six games, the Islanders now know exactly when they’ll be on the ice next.