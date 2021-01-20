Mike Preston: Here’s how the Ravens can improve this offseason

Mike Preston, The Baltimore Sun
·5 min read

BALTIMORE — During exit interviews Sunday, a lot of the Ravens said the right things about their 17-3 divisional-round loss to the Buffalo Bills.

They talked about the need to finish and a lack of execution. Some explained that the wind was a factor, even though center Patrick Mekari’s theory on how that affected his errant snaps made very little sense. Receiver Marquise Brown was the most practical when he spoke about improving the passing game and the importance of balance on offense.

It was the second straight year the Ravens were eliminated in the divisional round after being knocked out in the wild-card round in 2018. Most of the players suggested some tweaks for next season, but the Ravens need more than some slight fixes.

So, as the Ravens enter the offseason, here are some suggestions to improve the team:

Add help at edge rusher and offensive line

Every offseason there is always a cry from fans about the need to take a receiver in the first round of the draft, but the Ravens have other priorities, such as finding a good pass rusher and some versatile offensive linemen.

The Ravens weren’t able to get consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks without blitzing and they might lose outside linebackers Matthew Judon and Tyrus Bowser in free agency, so there is some urgency in finding an edge rusher.

The Ravens acquired outside linebacker/defensive end Yannick Ngakoue from the Minnesota Vikings during the season in hopes that he could provide pressure, but the move had little impact and turned out to be as disappointing as the signing of safety Earl Thomas III in March 2019.

So, the draft seems to be a better route than free agency. The Ravens also need to find some quality offensive linemen. In the past couple of years, the Ravens focused on drafting linemen who were primarily run blockers, but that philosophy hasn’t worked out, especially when defenses shut down their running attack in the postseason. Against Buffalo, the Bills’ front seven made the Ravens look slow and unathletic when rushing quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens could use more speed at cornerback with veterans Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith showing signs of age. Of course there is always a need for a big, fast wide receiver, but that isn’t a top priority unless one falls to the Ravens at the end of the first round.

———

Pending COVID-19 protocols, the Ravens need a big offseason in the weight room.

It’s not that they got pushed around this season, but they have several rookies who could really benefit from a well-structured program. The team has a strong nucleus in linebackers Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison, running back J. K. Dobbins, wide receiver Devin Duvernay, defensive linemen Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington and offensive lineman Tyre Phillips.

They’ll mix in well with second-year players such as wide receiver Miles Boykin, outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, Mekari and running back Justice Hill. None of those players got a full offseason to train at the team’s facility in Owings Mills because of coronavirus concerns.

Of course, the Ravens have to issue another warning to strength and conditioning coach Steve Saunders, who got suspended during the regular season for violation of the league’s virus protocols.

In the words of Gov. Larry Hogan: “Wear the damn mask.”

———

Let’s try this one more time: The Ravens have to upgrade their passing game.

Whether they bring in a new offensive coordinator or add a passing game guru, the Ravens shouldn’t get knocked out of the playoffs a fourth straight time because they can’t throw the ball effectively. Something has to change.

It’s not just about personnel, but concepts as well. If the Ravens had traded for wide receiver Stefon Diggs during the offseason, he wouldn’t have put up impressive statistics like he did in Buffalo. The Ravens’ passing game isn’t very sophisticated and they don’t attack the entire field.

It’s understandable that the offense is built around Jackson and his big-play running ability, but the passing concepts are simple and easy to defend. The Ravens don’t need an entire offensive overhaul, but enough changes in the passing game to make opposing teams back off and not crowd the line of scrimmage.

After three straight similar playoff defeats, maybe coach John Harbaugh will get the message.

———

Jackson needs to start working with a quarterback coach again during the offseason.

There was clearly a difference in his play and mechanics compared with his his Most Valuable Player season. For half of 2020, he reverted back to old throwing form with more of a sidearm motion and didn’t step into or follow through on his delivery. When the Bills shut down his ability to run, Jackson lost his poise and his mechanics began to slip.

Jackson needs to go back to the basics, and that means practicing more outside the team facility. A key to greatness is consistency, and Jackson lacks that with his throwing motion.

If he can take that next step and develop as a passer, he could become a Hall of Fame player. He is the best running quarterback in the history of the NFL.

———

The assumption here is that Harbaugh makes the final decision on game day rosters, but how much input do the assistant coaches have?

The Ravens made some puzzling moves this year. It took them almost three-quarters of the season to determine that Dobbins and Gus Edwards should be the top two running backs over former starter Mark Ingram II.

Undrafted rookie Trystan Colon-Castillo was excellent in the two games he started at center. He had good feet, quickness, worked leverage well and could move defenders off the ball. But Harbaugh got locked into Matt Skura and Mekari, who struggled Saturday night against Buffalo.

Well, where is Colon-Castillo? Why was veteran wide receiver Dez Bryant on the roster? He played very little and couldn’t contribute much on special teams. Fifth-year outside linebacker/defensive end Jihad Ward played well but had to share time on the roster with Ferguson.

Maybe Ferguson and Ngakoue got on the field more because of contract obligations, but that doesn’t always translate into victories.

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Buffalo		+120+3O 53.5
Kansas City		-143-3U 53.5
Game Info

Latest Stories

  • Bill Belichick's girlfriend fires back at IG comment about Tom Brady

    Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Linda Holliday, fired back at an Instagram commenter who brought up Belichick "letting Tom Brady go."

  • Here's what Tom Brady told Drew Brees after Buccaneers beat Saints in playoffs

    Sunday's playoff game featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Round might have been the last head-to-head clash between Tom Brady and Drew Brees.

  • Tom Brady hilariously responds to denied high-five attempt with referee

    At you acknowledged it, Tom. The Twitter world got a kick out of this.

  • 4 teams who could trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson

    The Houston Texans aren't trading Deshaun Watson, but that isn't stopping these four teams from consider it, according to Ian Rapoport.

  • Fresh off a win, Cheyenne Woods is on the bag for her boyfriend, Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks, at Diamond Resorts TOC

    Fresh off a win, Cheyenne Woods is caddying for her boyfriend, Yankees OF Aaron Hicks, at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.

  • Bills at Chiefs: Tuesday injury update for QB Patrick Mahomes

    Injury update for Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ahead of AFC Championship Game vs. Buffalo Bills.

  • Brett Favre on Patrick Mahomes concussion: “This is a test for the NFL”

    Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre has some advice for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who suffered a concussion on Sunday. Be careful. Favre realizes that Mahomes will want to play. Favre spent almost all of his career in an era before the NFL took concussions seriously. For him, whether to play or not play due [more]

  • Justin Tucker's first missed FG vs. Bills actually went in - before it didn't

    Just how close was Justin Tucker's first missed field goal against the Bills? Take a look.

  • Who is the greatest quarterback of all time?

    5. Dan Marino (Miami Dolphins 1983-1999) Perhaps a controversial pick, given that Dan Marino famously never won a Super Bowl. However, Marino’s output was so impressive he cannot be denied from the list. Marino was the first quarterback to pass for 5,000 yards in a season, was a Pro Bowler on nine occasions and won the league MVP award in 1984. Marino was ahead of his time in terms of the numbers he delivered and the style with which he played. A true icon. 4. Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers 2005-present) Aaron Rodgers is often considered the most talented quarterback of all time. He has the special ability to read the field and produce the perfect pass to match whatever situation is thrown at him. Rodgers is a nine-time Pro Bowler as well as winning the league MVP in 2011 and 2014. He is likely to add a third MVP title following this year’s showing. The fact that Rodgers has once again been the best player in the entire league, at the age of 37, catapults him into the top five of all time. He has one Super Bowl to his name, he could well have a second in just a few weeks time. 3. Peyton Manning (Indianapolis Colts 1998-2011, Denver Broncos 2012-15) The longevity of Peyton Manning was truly remarkable. He was voted into the Pro Bowl on 14 occasions and was recognised as the best player in the league five times. Manning’s intelligence and ability to change plays at the line of scrimmage was truly unique at the time. He won two Super Bowls and arguably should have won more. The fact that Manning managed to claim his second ring with the Denver Broncos right at the end of his career ensures he makes the top three of all time.

  • Stephon Gilmore said what every Patriots fan was thinking during Bucs-Saints

    We feel you, Stephon.

  • The Lakers lost? Five reasons the Warriors won the game

    The Lakers faltered at the finish Monday night against the Golden State Warriors. Here are five reasons why.

  • Jags, Urban Meyer piecing together a new staff: What we know so far

    The Jacksonville Jaguars officially named Urban Meyer their head coach last week. He's been hard at work since that moment in trying to get a staff together, which will be a key in his tenure in Jacksonville if he is to be successful. Thanks to many ...

  • Dodgers Hall of Fame ironman pitcher Don Sutton dies at 75

    Don Sutton notched 324 victories and pitched at least 200 innings in 20 of his first 21 seasons, with the strike-shortened 1981 season the only exception.

  • How are Patriots fans feeling about Tom Brady’s success?

    Tom Brady didn’t leave the Patriots for a division rival but for a team in the other conference. A team that the Patriots play once ever four years. A team that currently is making a Super Bowl run in a season that didn’t result in New England qualifying for the playoffs. So what do Patriots [more]

  • Tennessee fires Pruitt, 9 others for 'serious' NCAA issues

    Chancellor Donde Plowman said Pruitt was responsible for overseeing the program. Tennessee has been conducting an internal investigation since a tip Nov. 13 about alleged recruiting violations. ''While the investigation is continuing the information provided to us indicates serious violations of NCAA rules,'' Plowman said.

  • Watch: Steph Curry’s crafty no-look pass leads to powerful dunk from Kelly Oubre Jr.

    During the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers, Steph Curry connected with Kelly Oubre Jr. on a crafty pass that led to a highlight-reel dunk.

  • Latest injury update on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

    Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided a brief update on Mahomes on Monday afternoon.

  • Annika Sorenstam vows to ‘move forward’ after Presidential Medal of Freedom flap

    Annika Sorenstam spoke to Golfweek at the LPGA's Diamond Resorts TOC about accepting the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump.

  • Jarrett Allen on Harden trade: “I would say I would do it, I’m not going to lie”

    "[Being traded was definitely rough on me. Even though you say it’s the business of basketball, it never makes it easier."

  • Hero, villain or troll? Kyrie Irving remains the NBA's oddest genius

    To some the Brooklyn Nets guard is an entitled conspiracy theorist. To others he is a superstar millionaire with a conscience Kyrie Irving takes a moment on court during a game against the Golden State Warriors earlier this season. Photograph: Justin Lane/EPA Midway through the feature film Uncle Drew, the titular character confronts the coach who lured him and his over-the-hill teammates out of retirement and into a basketball tournament at New York City’s famed Rucker Park. Feeling conned into cooperating for the love of the game while a $100,000 winner’s prize went purposefully unmentioned, Uncle Drew flips his totally convincing wig. “You just don’t get it, do you, Young Blood,” he says. “This game, the love I got for it – it’s all sacred to me.” Looking back, it was a hell of an acting job by Kyrie Irving. It has been two weeks since the 28-year-old All-Star guard was last seen in uniform for the Brooklyn Nets. That’s counting the Barclays Center dates against Orlando last Saturday and against Milwaukee on Monday, which saw former league MVP James Harden back up his axis-tilting trade out of Houston with 66 points and 26 boards in a pair of Nets wins. “Personal reasons” was the line Irving offered up as cover for his extended leave, which ended on Tuesday. And in these quote-unquote unprecedented times, only a monster would have thought to challenge him on it. Or at least that was until a maskless Irving was caught on video celebrating his sister’s birthday at a packed New Jersey nightclub last week. And while the threat of a $50,000 fine and upwards of $800,000 in docked pay for breaking the NBA’s Covid-19 protocols might have compelled a lesser talent to get back to work, Irving – whose salary is $33m this year – can afford to press pause, apparently. Days after the maskless birthday video surfaced, he was spotted at a virtual event for Manhattan district attorney candidate Tahanie Aboushi that took place as the Nets played host to the Nuggets last Tuesday. It’s enough to make you wonder: What’s Kyrie’s motivation? He has been a tough nut to crack since the LeBron-less Cavaliers grabbed him with the first pick in the 2011 draft. After posting three consecutive losing seasons to open his promising career, you’d think Irving would have welcomed King James when he returned to the Cavaliers in 2014. But Irving mostly brooded over his loss of primacy as the Cavs snapped a 52-year championship drought in Cleveland. A forced trade to Boston in 2017 should have marked the end of Irving’s inferiority complex, but he bristled under the direction of coach Brad Stevens while openly pining for a seasoned ensemble. (Never mind the two rising stars he had in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, or the veteran experience that Al Horford brought to the table.) Signing with the Nets in 2019 was supposed to be a homecoming of sorts for the New Jersey-raised Irving – and then, when an injured Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan joined him in Brooklyn, the culmination of a grand plan that had been brewing at least since Irving and Durant were spied huddling inside a Staples Center tunnel before the 2018 All-Star game. But all Irving has done since arriving in town is shade his greatest co-conspirator, deny first-year coach Steve Nash and pick a fight with the most pugnacious media market this side of the Atlantic. The dissenting position is about par for a player who famously has said he does not believe in dinosaurs and wondered whether the world is flat. Playing the contrarian is as much a feature of Irving’s game as his unstoppable dribble and clutch shot-making. And yet: Irving is often justified in going against the grain. On a Ringer podcast last week, writer Jackie MacMullan recalled a years-ago argument she had with Irving about the NBA draft and his contention that college players “should be able to go wherever they want” given that they are not chattel – and damned if he doesn’t have a point. (MacMullan’s cringe response: “Yeah, you are, dude. That’s the way it works!”) When the NBA suspended play last summer, Irving – incidentally, the vice president of the players’ union – was the most notable player to object to a restart, believing that it might steal focus from a worldwide reckoning on anti-black racism following the murders of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. And damned if the avalanche of MLK Day tributes from Mike Pence, Mitch McConnell, Mike Pompeo and so many more willfully ignorant Republican lawmakers didn’t prove Irving right on that score, too. Some say Irving’s opposition to the NBA restart was meaningless as he was injured anyway. But the fact that Irving also gave $1.5m of his own money to female peers who opted out of the WNBA bubble over Covid-19 or the social justice movement hints at a deeper thought process. Hell, Stephen Jackson, the former pro and a close friend of Floyd’s, recently revealed that Irving had bought a house for Floyd’s family. Clearly, when it comes to the things Irving does and says – not least moving on from basketball by his early 30s – nothing is out of bounds. Even Uncle Drew, the creaky old man who wrong-foots much younger playground players with his explosive game, plays against type. Only a true artiste like Irving would dare take a character that was intended as a vehicle to sell fizzy drinks and spin it into a basketball version of The Nutty Professor. As for the experiment Irving created in Brooklyn, well, that’s pretty heady stuff, too. Forget the Johnson-Pierce-Garnett troupe that tipped off the Nets’ Brooklyn-era and the James-led Miami triumvirate that augured the modern epoch of player-built super teams. With the Harden trade, the Nets new Big 3 put the reigning champion Lakers on notice: they’re in it to win it all. That they also reflect their local constituency more clearly than any pro team since the Brooklyn Dodgers – between the long beard, the beanpole, the truther, the hipster coach and Amar’e Stoudemire, the Orthodox Jewish assistant who also happens to be black – means they have finally overtaken the Knicks as New York’s hoops standard bearers. It only took nine years. Then again, that’s the view on paper – which assumes Irving, now that he is back, will be the non-ball hogging third banana on offense while assuming a greater role on the opposite end to help mitigate the loss of rim protector Jarrett Allen. To hear Nets GM Sean Marks tell it last week, Irving couldn’t be happier with how things turned out. But of course there’s no way to know for sure until the mercurial guard returns to work, and even then he’ll still likely remain the toughest read in sports. Does he truly mean to be difficult? Is he trolling? Or is he, as Uncle Drew himself might suggest, “nuthin but a hustler”? Hoops historians will be sorting out Irving’s many complexities for decades. Really, if anything’s for certain about the man, it’s this: keeping the world off-balance is what he does best. Now as for the shape of said world? Oof. Please. Do not get him started.