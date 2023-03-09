Mike Pouncey signs one-day retirement deal with Dolphins

Center Mike Pouncey, a 2011 first-round pick and the twin brother of long-time Steelers center Maurkice, has signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Dolphins.

Mike spent seven years with the Dolphins. He was cut in 2018, and he signed with the Chargers. He spent two years with the Chargers.

Mike Pouncey made three Pro Bowls with the Dolphins, and one with the Chargers.

Via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, Mike Pouncey said he has lost 70 pounds since retiring.

“I feel awesome,” he said. “You know what it was, me and my brother retired at the same time. A lot of the times when you get so used to being a routine, we just challenge ourselves and said, ‘Let’s drop this weight and see how fast we can do it.'”

It reflects a level of maturity that Mike Pouncey apparently didn’t have when he played for the Dolphins.

“If I thought how I think now, I’d still be with the Dolphins,” Pouncey said. “I look back at it like, dang man — if I was just a little bit more mature when I was playing. That’s what’s part of what makes you a good player, is that edge you bring. I have no regret of what I did here. Very proud of my career that I had here. Now, I just try to be looked at in a different light. It’s been awesome, we’ve enjoyed retirement life so far.”

Pouncey was implicated in the Jonathan Martin/Richie Incognito bullying scandal of 2013, but Pouncey ultimately was not punished. That same year, the Pouncey twins also wore “Free Hernandez” hats not long after their former college teammate, Aaron Hernandez, was arrested for murder.

