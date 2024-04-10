Mike Pomfret resigns as head coach of Yuba College football: Ohio native served one season for the 49ers

Apr. 9—Mike Pomfret is stepping down as head coach of the Yuba College football team.

Pomfret, an Ohio native, spent most his career as the head coach at Killeen Memorial Christian Academy (Texas), as well as a grad assistant at the University of Texas before migrating west to serve as a linebackers coach and academic coordinator at Allan Hancock College. Upon arrival at Yuba College for the 2023 season, Pomfret went 1-9 overall and 1-4 in the American Pac-7 — the team's lone victory to snap a 23-game losing streak dating back to November 2019.

At the time, Pomfret called the win sweet validation to break a streak that has "haunted this program."

"Yesterday, the hard work and dedication showed," Pomfret said following Yuba's 55-21 win over College of the Siskiyous last fall.

Right up to his resignation announced on Monday, Pomfret feels his time — albeit short — at Yuba College was a positive step in the right direction.

"I was looking forward to building a successful football program at Yuba College, and believed we made significant strides in my 12 months on the job," Pomfret said in a statement. "Unfortunately, due to family needs I have accepted a full-time position, and I will be resigning as the Head Football Coach for the Yuba College 49ers."

Pomfret went on to say that the decision was not made in haste and wants to thank everyone involved in making his stint at Yuba College a successful stay.

"I feel this opportunity and experience has come to an end too soon and I did not make this decision lightly," Pomfret said. "I would like to thank, and apologize to, the student-athletes at Yuba College for which I served. They are an exceptional group of young men which is demonstrated by their hard work and dedication in the classroom, on the field, and during our early morning lifts. They are focused on getting better every day and consistently being the best version of themselves. You all made an honest commitment to me, and it pains me to not follow through. I also want to thank the members of the YC team and local community that diligently supported the football program."

Yuba College Athletic Director Erick Burns said the department is in the process of following its protocol for recruiting and hiring all coaches. To date, the football program is continuing with spring activities and helping with the transition to a new coach.

"We are positive we'll have an appropriate, yet quick and successful hiring process," Burns said Tuesday.