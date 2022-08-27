Mike Piazza, Todd Zeile, Mookie Wilson and other Mets alumni strut down the red carpet

Reuters

Britain's Prince Charles has guest edited an edition of the country's only Black newspaper to mark its 40th anniversary, honouring the contributions of African-Caribbean communities to the arts and society. The Voice newspaper records Charles' "long-standing collaboration with Black leaders", his office said, as the royal family increasingly engages with Britain's legacy of slavery and the country's colonial past. "Over the last four decades, with all the enormous changes that they have witnessed, Britain's only surviving Black newspaper has become an institution and a crucial part of the fabric of our society," Charles said.