UFC fighter Mike Perry suffers the worst-looking broken nose you will ever see

Mike Perry might have nose-resetting in his future. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider /Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)

There are broken noses, and then there’s what happened to UFC fighter Mike Perry’s face on Saturday.

Facing Vicente Luque in the co-main event at a UFC on ESPN event in Uruguay, Perry took a knee to the face in the third round. The result was a nose that ... was not where it’s supposed to be. Check it out, if you dare.

WARNING: The following video is graphic.

Per ESPN’s Heidi Androl, Perry was eventually taken to a hospital for a CT scan after having trouble breathing after the fight.

Luque ended up winning via split decision, a result that Perry’s camp and some observers disagreed with. It was a brutal fight, but Perry did seem to land plenty of blows.

Of course, the result wasn’t what caused the majority of comments regarding the fight. It was Perry’s gruesomely displaced nose, which prompted plenty of online reactions.

One of the worst broken noses I've ever seen! viva la violence#ufcuraguay — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 11, 2019

