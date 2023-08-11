Mike Pence heckled by Trump supporters at Iowa State Fair

Mike Pence was campaigning to Republican voters at the Iowa State Fair - GETTY IMAGES

Former vice-president Mike Pence was branded a “traitor” by Donald Trump supporters as he attempted to court Republican voters at the Iowa State Fair.

The agriculture fair is a rite of passage for presidential candidates looking to ingratiate themselves with voters in Iowa, the first state to cast ballots in the race for the Republican presidential nomination.

Mr Pence was walking through the fairgrounds in Des Moines when a group of hecklers wearing “Team Trump” T-shirts approached him.

“Pence is a traitor,” one woman shouted, adding that Mr Pence was “not a Christian”.

As he stood on a haybale stage at another event at the fair, an audience member asked Mr Pence why he committed “treason”.

“It’s a fair question, look, come on people, it’s why I came,” Mr Pence told the audience, as they shouted down the questioner.

“Why did you commit treason on Jan. 6?” man asks Mike Pence at State Fair. Another man shouts the questioner down. Pence responds: pic.twitter.com/8ochbfyolu — Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) August 10, 2023

He went on to say he had followed the US Constitution. “There’s almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person can pick the American president,” he added.

Mr Pence, 64, has received a tepid response from Republican voters as he challenges his former boss for the White House in 2024.

Mr Trump’s most fervent supporters turned on him after he refused to heed the former president’s demand to halt Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s on January 6, 2021.

Their animosity towards Mr Pence has only increased since he emerged as a central figure in Mr Trump’s recent indictment over the Jan 6 riots.

Mr Pence expanded on the point when he spoke to reporters in Iowa after his on-stage event, saying he understood the “disappointment” of Mr Trump’s supporters. “Remember I was on the ballot,” he said.

Mr Pence trails the former president in the polls - REUTERS

He added: “I occasionally hear people ask questions like that. I’m always more than happy to answer. But the vast majority of people who speak to me about that painful day thank me.”

Mr Pence appeared to have at least one supporter at the fairground. A man wearing a Grateful Dead T-shirt and holding a beer told the former vice president: “I’m glad they didn’t hang you”, a reference to the chants of the Jan 6 mob.

“I’m glad they didn’t hang you,” one man says to Mike Pence as he passes by at the Iowa State Fair pic.twitter.com/DSUo3RIZyV — Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) August 10, 2023

Mr Pence’s campaign announced this week that he has met the threshold for the first Republican 2024 debate which takes place in less than two weeks.

He will be joined on stage by Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Chris Christie and Doug Burgum. Mr Trump, 77, has indicated he will skip the debate.

Another Republican candidate, Miami mayor Francis Suarez, told The Telegraph he still hoped to qualify. “I look forward to the possibility of being on the debate stage and having an opportunity to introduce myself to the country,” he said.

Mr DeSantis, 44, also had a bumpy start to the weekend in Iowa. The Florida governor was met by protesters who chanted “Ron DeFascist” and “pudding fingers”, effectively curtailing his first campaign event of the day on Friday.