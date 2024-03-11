Mike Onwenu, Patriots agree on three-year deal

The Patriots don't know who their quarterback will be for the 2024 season yet, but they do know that Mike Onwenu will be one of the guys blocking for the eventual choice.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Onwenu has agreed to re-sign with the team. It's a three-year deal worth $57 million with a $22.5 million signing bonus.

Onwenu has seen time at tackle and guard since joining the Pats as a 2020 sixth-round pick. He's started 56 games over the last four years and should continue to push that number higher at one spot or another on the New England line.

The Patriots have also signed former Steelers tackle Chuks Okorafor, but they are set to lose left tackle Trent Brown as a free agent.