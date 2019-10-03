Mike Nugent has never won a playoff game. Playing for a bunch of bad teams will do that for a man.

He should have a chance to change that.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the veteran kicker has won the right to replace the injured Stephen Gostkowski, after they brought in a number of kickers for tryouts.

The 37-year-old Nugent has lost all five playoff games he’s ever been a part of.

Of course, he spent most of his career with the Bengals (0-4) and Jets (0-1), so it’s hard to say it’s his fault. He never kicked in the postseason during his time with the Cardinals, Buccaneers, Bears, Cowboys, or Raiders.

For his career, he’s 81.4 percent on field goals (253-311), but he hit all six of his attempts for the Raiders last year.