Mike Nugent happy with how he bounced back after 'stiff' first Patriots kick

LANDOVER, Md. -- Warmups weren't exactly a clinic for Mike Nugent. But his first kicks in a Patriots uniform were just that: warmups. He made the ones most expected him to. He was shakier from longer distance, going 3-for-9 from 48 yards away or farther.

His first meaningful kick in a Patriots uniform, a 33-yarder he lined up to be the point-after following Julian Edelman's first-quarter touchdown fell well within his target range. But Nugent pushed it wide right. The Patriots remained down at that point, 7-6.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That deficit didn't last long. The Patriots led 12-7 at halftime and pulled away in the final 30 minutes, winning 33-7. Along the way Nugent made two field goals -- including a long of 37 yards -- and three point-after attempts.

So what happened on the first? Nerves?

"I think it was a little robotic, kind of like a golf swing," he said. "If you're a little stiff and not fluid through the ball, it's not going to go where you want it to go. Kicking is the same exact way. If you're trying to aim it through, it's not gonna go where you're planning on it going. I think just a little stiffness. I just needed to loosen up a little bit, just get a little bit of the rust out."

Asked about if his kicker situation needed to be re-evaluated, Bill Belichick said, "I don't think so. I think we just need to do things better."

Nugent banged one point-after in off the left upright so they weren't all picturesque, but good is good. And he was good on his last five attempts.

Story continues

"Looking back on the day, I think I did a great job responding from that one," Nugent said. "Just a little bit more relaxed and not try to aim the ball, just swing through it and it's going to go. If it doesn't, you can learn from it and move onto the next one. I feel like I did a good job of just learning from that one today."

Nugent will experience his first game at Gillette Stadium as a member of the home team. But it's far from his first game in Foxboro. He kicked at One Patriot Place three times in his first three seasons as a member of the Jets. He's 6-for-8 on field goals at Gillette for his career.

Asked if he felt as though his experience kicking outdoors made him Belichick's choice to sign last week after Stephen Gostkowski landed on injured reserve, Nugent said he believed his experience in Foxboro specifically probably helped.

"I think it's one of those things and coming in," he said, "knowing I'm a guy who's been outside a lot and played in some tough conditions. I think it's one of those things, you just have to take it one week at a time, know what the situation is and just be able to come through when it counts."

And if Gostkowski wants to help him in that pursuit -- Gostkowski won't be back this season after needing surgery -- then Nugent will welcome his help with open arms.

"I tell you what, I think Stephen has done an unbelievably great job of kicking in Foxboro," Nugent said. "I think it's very tough. Any time a team comes in, it's a very tough place not only to play but the crowd, the team you're playing against, then the weather that you get . . . Just definitely hats off to Stephen for doing so well in such a tough place to kick.

"I'm just gonna try to work with him as much as I can, talk to him about certain things. We're teammates now so it'll be fun to have another guy to bounce stuff off of. I'd love to have him out on the field. If there's something he sees that may be kind of funky, I don't mind having a coach that knows what he's talking about, has his kind of experience."

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Mike Nugent happy with how he bounced back after 'stiff' first Patriots kick originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston