Mike Norvell updates availability on two key Florida State football players

Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell provided updates on quarterback Brock Glenn and defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. following Wednesday's practice.

Glenn, a freshman, has been out since the Southern Miss game when he injured his hand.

Jackson, a junior from Havana, has not appeared in a game this season due to being ruled ineligible following his second transfer while in college.

Neither player is available for the No. 4 Seminoles' (6-0, 4-0 ACC) game against the Duke Blue Devils at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium on ABC.

Here is what Norvell said about about.

No update on Darrell Jackson's waiver following UNC's Tez Walker gets reversal

Even though North Carolina wide receiver Tez Walker was granted a transfer waiver to play immediately, despite transferring twice, Jackson's status has not changed.

Jackson transferred to FSU this past offseason from the University of Miami to be closer to his mother, who has a medical condition. Jackson began his college career at Maryland in 2021 before using his one-time transfer to UM.

Previously, Norvell has clarified that Jackson could play in the postseason for the No. 4 Seminoles.

But he expressed displeasure with the situation Wednesday.

"No. It's a very interesting dynamic," a visibly frustrated Norvell said. "I don't understand a lot of things that occur and we have definitely always asked the questions. Whether I always like the response. But we continue to work on understanding."

In two games for the Tar Heels, Walker has 12 receptions, 175 yards and three touchdowns. In UNC's 41-31 win over Miami, he finished with six receptions for 132 yards and three scores.

Jimmy Patronis - Florida's Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshall - tweeted out a strong statement directed at the NCAA on Oct. 6 on the Jackson situation.

Brock Glenn is not ready for live action

Glenn suffered an injury during his one drive during a 66-13 victory over the Golden Eagles. He missed practice for a couple of weeks before returning during the bye week for practices.

The freshman did not attempt a pass but took his first collegiate snap for a 34-yard gain on a scramble. He finished with two rushes for 32 yards. His drive ended with a long touchdown run from running back Caziah Holmes.

He has not dressed out for games since, but that could change that this weekend.

"He's getting back to practice," Norvell said. "He's not ready for live action but he is a work in progress. But I am glad he's back at practice. Not going to get into the details of what it was, but it's something he can not play with yet.

"I like seeing the practice work and getting back into his rhythm and timing after being out for a few weeks. He'll be dressed this week for the first time in a few weeks but will not be available."

Glenn was in heavy competition with Rodemaker for the backup role and seemed to be comfortably in as the third QB ahead of Duffy.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 4 FSU (6-0, 4-0 ACC) vs. No. 17 Duke (5-1, 2-0)

When/where: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Doak Campbell Stadium

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim, @jackgwilliams and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

Reach Ehsan Kassim at ekassim@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports) and Instagram (tlhnolesports).

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU football: Mike Norvell updates status Brock Glenn, Darrell Jackson