Mike Norvell on snub: 'Probably the most challenging weeks of coaching that I've ever had'

The College Football Playoff snub has not been easy to process for Florida State football.

For the first time since the playoff field was announced on Sunday, Dec. 3, FSU head coach Mike Norvell addressed the local media about the snub for the Seminoles.

"It's been challenging," Norvell said following Tuesday's Orange Bowl practice.

"With all the things with how the season ended, we got 12 hours to celebrate what was an unbelievable accomplishment for this team. And then you had to learn to work through disappointment, frustration, hurt, anger, every bit of it.

Eighteen-to-22-year-old kids and a 42-year-old, I think a 42-year-old coach. It's hard...but at the end of the day, you can control the things you can control. We did everything that we needed to do to win 13 games this season, now we get an opportunity to go get better. Can't just be good when it sounds good.

"But for a group of young men of having to work through that, it's probably the most challenging weeks of coaching that I've ever had. It is our reality, so you work through it, go push it, and get better."

Norvell said the snub was something he's always going to have strong feelings about and was very candid in his response, which still bothered him.

He said he doesn't expect to ever get over the hurt. Nor does he expect his players to.

But he said the team will grow from it.

"Sure, I'll always have the feelings of what happened," Norvell said. "At the end of the day, I wasn't in that room and it wasn't my choice, so my beliefs of what it is, that's that. But ultimately, I'm really proud, of the feelings that I have that we didn't get an opportunity for one thing, boy I'm so proud of what and who this team is, and what they've represented for 13 weeks of the season.

"Now with whatever challenge presents itself moving forward, there's going to be something that we point back to that says 'You know, we've dealt with it and we've grown from it and we get to better throughout it.' But I'll never lose the feelings that I have, and I hope these guys don't either. But it doesn't take away from what these guys have accomplished throughout the course of the year."

The biggest hurdle following the snub was the fact Norvell had to be back on the road recruiting the very same day. The transfer portal opened on Monday, Dec. 4 and Early Signing Day is approaching on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

So, Norvell said the team had one big meeting. But outside of that, the players have had to figure out finals, graduation and how to move on while the staff continued work on building rosters for future seasons.

"The calendar made it even that much more difficult. We're all there Sunday, and then Sunday I have two home visits," Norvell said. "I got a chance to talk to the team immediately afterward, I tried to send team text messages throughout the course of the week. It's hard to get on the phone with every player throughout it, and we did have some communication, and just trying to help guys wrap their minds around it.

"It's not like they're shut off from everything, the world and social media, all the things that are out there that continue to spark or fire, I'm proud of our guys for how they've handled themselves. But they're still kids, they're growing young men. There's a lot thrown at them.

"With being on the road the last couple of weeks, that's what has made it really difficult. And then you get back for the weekend, and the practices that we had, we tried to have a team meeting but there's still so many different dynamics you work through. You've got recruiting visits, with graduation -- which I was really proud, we had 22 guys that graduated here in December which is awesome for our team and for their futures -- but all of those dynamics make it a little more difficult. It is what it is."

Jarrian Jones decides to play in Orange Bowl

Like Norvell, cornerback Jarrian Jones said the snub will stick with him for the rest of his life.

"I am going to be hurting with that for the rest of my life," Jones said. "That's something that's going to stick with me for the rest of my life. ... I feel like someone ripped your heart out of your chest.

"But we can't do anything about that. We did our part. There's not much more we could have done. It is what it is."

Despite the snub, the 2023 season is not yet over for FSU. The No. 5 Seminoles (13-0) will take on No. 6 Georgia (12-1) at 4 p.m. Dec. 30 in the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens.

While running back Trey Benson, receiver Johnny Wilson, tight end Jaheim Bell, defensive end Jared Verse and defensive lineman Fabien Lovett are players who have declared for the draft and opted out of the Orange Bowl, cornerback Jarrian Jones fully intends on playing.

It wasn't an easy decision.

"First week I cried for a week straight," Jones said. "Now I am getting back into the swing of things and go play Georgia in the Orange Bowl."

"I'm still encouraging other guys. I'm still encouraging myself too," Jones added of the difficulty of playing the game after the snub.

Observations from FSU's Tuesday practice ahead of Orange Bowl vs. Georgia

11vs11 indoors: Holmes breaks off a big run. Another good run on the next play. Good vision. Finds holes. Gilber Edmond gets in for a sack to end the drive. Tate Rodemaker QB. Ryan Fitzgerald is good from 42 yards out.

Rodemaker to Hykeem Williams. Nice route to get open. Farmer with good pressure to make Rodemaker escape and scramble.

Team drills: Daniel Lyons with a TFL on Holmes' run.

4th down drill: Kentron Poitier with a good snag diving to the ground in the red zone.

Poitier has had a strong practice. As has Williams.

Live kicks: Fitzgerald is good from 32 and 44. Tyler Keltner is no good from 32.

Kevin Knowles with a nice snag for an interception on a ball thrown behind the WR.

