Mike Norvell praises FSU football's All-ACC selections | The NoleBook

Tuesday, the ACC announced its 2023 All-Conference football teams, and there was no lack of Florida State talent from first team to honorable mention.

FSU set a program record of 25 selections, eight on first team, six on second team, four on third team and seven honorable mentions. Following practice on Wednesday, head coach Mike Norvell spoke on the team's record-breaking accomplishment and what it means to the program.

More: Florida State football earns school record 25 All-ACC Honors, eight players on first team

"It was really nice to see the number of players we had recognized from players, coaches and other media for what they've done," Norvell said. "It's special when you see that."

One player that Norvell said he was really excited to see as an All-ACC first-team selection was offensive lineman Darius Washington. He was one of two first-team selections from the O-line as D'Mitri Emmanuel earned the honor as well.

Washington started two games at center and six games at left tackle and is the first first-team offensive tackle since Roderick Johnson in 2016.

"He's somebody that's just worked throughout his career," Norvell said. "He had some injuries and was limited in the offseason there early. You see a great work ethic, someone who really cares and spends time studying and learning. He's the most versatile offensive lineman I've ever been around. He's started at every position. He answers the call."

Another player who had an impressive showing when it came to ACC selections was wide receiver Keon Coleman. Not only did he earn All-First Team honors at his primary position, but was listed as a first-team player at all-purpose and specialist.

Coleman has 11 touchdowns on 639 yards receiving this season and is returning punts for the first time in his career. He has 300 punt return yards on 25 attempts this season.

"It was great to see. You have a playmaker who has made plays all over the field, and the respect and appreciation he's earned through that," Norvell said. "He had no punt returns before he came here, but it's something we felt he could make a great impact. Now he's recognized as the best all-purpose player and specialist in the ACC."

Observations from FSU football's Wednesday practice

False start on the offense and an offsides call on the defense to start early 11 on 11.

Third play Brock Glenn connects for a short gain to Lawrence Toafili

Glenn was easily picked off by Greedy Vance Jr. The ball was thrown right to him. The play ends 11 on 11.

Brock Glenn hits a falling Wilson to start outdoor 11 on 11.

Patrick Payton face mask call on Tate Rodemaker

Brock Glenn pressured and threw the ball to Markeston Douglas along the sidelines and made it into the end zone for a touchdown in red zone drills.

Punt coverage has looked really good today. Ja’khi Douglas got props from specialist coach John Papuchis

Ryan Fitzgerald was good from 31 yards and 46 yards. Tyler Keltner was good from 31 yards.

Josh Burrell gets a lot of props during 1 on 1 drills for grab

Two missed passes and a bad snap to start a later session of 11 on 11.

The offense is having a lot more success on the ground than through the air today.

Been a lot of comments about getting plays off faster. Tate Rodemaker taking a lot of time.

Conrad Hussey picks off AJ Duffy.

Mike Norvell was visibly frustrated at Brock Glenn after a handful of incompletions.

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Mike Norvell highlights FSU football's All-ACC selections | The NoleBook