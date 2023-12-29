Mike Norvell, Kirby Smart ready for Florida State-Georgia Orange Bowl matchup

DANIA BEACH - Dec. 3, 2023, is a day that will live in infamy in Athens, Georgia and Tallahassee, Florida.

That day the College Football Playoff Committee decided that No. 5 Florida State (13-0) and No. 6 Georgia (12-1) were not good enough to make the final four-team College Football Playoff field, despite an undefeated season from the Seminoles and the Bulldogs winning 29 of their last 30 games.

Now the teams are squared off for a Capital One Orange Bowl at 4 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The Seminoles defeated Louisville 17-7 on Dec. 2 in the ACC Championship Game, while Georgia fell to Alabama by a field goal in the SEC Championship Game.

The next day, neither FSU nor UGA heard their names called on the playoff field. Both teams are expecting there could be around a combined 40 opt-outs due to either the NFL Draft, NCAA Transfer Portal or injuries.

FSU has lost a total of 11 starters, with nine opting to begin their draft process. Georgia has been limited to opt-outs seemingly to only injured players.

“They want to go out on top,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said Friday at a joint press conference Friday, ahead of the game at Le Méridien Dania Beach at Fort Lauderdale Airport.

“They don't want their last Georgia outing to be what was the SEC championship. They put their minds to it, and it was a little bit of almost a contagious deal. One guy did it, another guy did it, and they wanted to play.”

Tight end Brock Bowers and offensive lineman Amarius Mims are two players who did not travel with the team when they arrived Tuesday. Smart did not update the status of Bowers on Friday but did say Mims is with the team.

The Seminoles are turning to freshman quarterback Brock Glenn and are starting a receiver - Ja'Khi Douglas on their two-deep depth chart at one of the running back positions.

But FSU head coach Mike Norvell, who is in year 4 with FSU and has gone 23-3 the last two seasons in charge is not ready to make excuses.

He wants to see his team continue to climb.

"This has been a special season. It's one that I'm proud of our team. I'm proud of the way they have worked throughout the course of the year, the adversity we've faced, the way they've responded to it, everything building up to finish undefeated conference champion was something that was truly special for us," Norvell said.

"Coming into this bowl game, have a tremendous opportunity, some guys that will be getting more work than what they've had the rest of the season. This is their opportunity to get their shot, and to be able to do it against a wonderful team in Georgia that's so very well-coached, got great players, very talented, will be a great challenge for our team, but we're excited about the opportunity."

Preparing Brock Glenn for second career start

Following Tate Rodemaker suffering a concussion against rival Florida, FSU entered the ACC Championship Game week with uncertainty around the QB.

Glenn ended up earning the start - the first of his career - and completed 8 of 21 passes for 55 yards, was sacked four times and finished with a 12.8 QB rating.

After Rodemaker opted out and entered the transfer portal on Christmas Day Monday, Glenn now has had a full week of knowing he'd be starting.

"I love his attitude. I love his approach. I think he's very talented. He's got all the characteristics you look for and what you want a quarterback to be," Norvell said of Glenn. "He learned some lessons in that first game, and now it's an opportunity to go and improve and help those guys around him to go play at the highest level that we possibly can.

"He's got a great deal of energy and excitement for [Saturday]. Like I told him, we just need him to go out there and be himself, and if he does that, continues to get better, continues to learn from the experiences that he's had, I've got great confidence in how he'll play."

Making a position change

With running back Trey Benson headed to the NFL and opted out, Lawrance Toafili out with an injury and Rodney Hill and CJ Campbell transferring, FSU is down its top four running backs.

Caziah Holmes is listed as a starter, as is Douglas, who is normally a receiver.

"Unfortunately LT is not going to be able to play due to an injury that was had in the championship game,so we had to make some adjustments," Norvell said. "Ja'Khi is so unselfish and he cares so much about this team. He does have a very versatile skill set in the things that he can do that allows him that flexibility."

Douglas had a breakout performance with six receptions and 115 yards against Pittsburgh on Nov. 4 with Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson out. Even with both opting out, the need is bigger at running back.

He has 14 carries for 25 yards in his career, with no attempts this season. Douglas did have 1,723 yards and 21 touchdowns at quarterback at Terrebonne High in Houma, Louisianna.

"He's kind of transitioned more to receiver the last few years," Norvell said of Douglas. "He had a big game against Pitt when we really needed him when Keon and Johnny were both out, but coming into this year the running back position has kind of taken a little bit of a hit."

HOW TO WATCH ORANGE BOWL

Who: No. 5 FSU (13-0) vs. No. 6 Georgia (12-1)

When/where: 4 p.m., Saturday, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

TV/Radio: ESPN/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim, @jackgwilliams and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

