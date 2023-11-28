Mike Norvell balances ACC Championship Game with early signing day | The NoleBook

The coming weeks are going to be busy for head coach Mike Norvell, his coaching staff and the Florida State football team.

At 8 p.m. Saturday, the No. 4 Seminoles (12-0, 8-0 ACC) will take on Louisville (10-2, 7-1) in the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte. (Broadcast: ABC).

FSU will learn of its postseason destination - whether it be the College Football Playoffs or a Bowl Game - at noon Sunday.

The transfer portal for college football opens Dec. 4 [Monday] - two days after the ACC Championship Game - and the window will be open for 30 days, allowing players to move around, if they deem necessary. Some notable players have already entered.

Then Dec. 20 marks the first day of early signing day for the 2024 recruiting class in football.

While Norvell and his team are focused on beating the Cardinals on Saturday, he said that the program has to also keep an eye on who enters the portal, as well as holding onto key recruits.

"Extremely, extremely challenging," Norvell said following Tuesday's practice of the multiple ongoing events.

"Somebody asked me yesterday what's the difference in college football. When you play in the championship game, one of the good things, there's a dead period this week. I know most schools are meeting with the players and having those one-on-one conversations for the understanding of the next steps.

"You see with the early signing date, every minute matters. We try to be as efficient and organized, as possible. Make sure that we're getting a good balance. But when it comes to evaluations of players who might be available or the constant communication with the guys we are recruiting and preparing a game plan this week for a championship game, it's a lot.

"But I am grateful to be in that position and the opportunity. But you have to be very organized and we take a lot of pride in trying to be efficient with that."

Here are observations from the Democrat writers in attendance for Wednesday's practice ahead of the ACC Championship game.

Observations from FSU's Wednesday practice before ACC Championship Game vs. Louisville

11vs11 indoors: Brock Glenn in at QB: pass to Darion Williamson on the first play. Screen Pass to Lawrance Toafili but penalty negates a small gain. Jeremiah Beyers jumps early due to a pressure look. A 3rd down run short is short of a first down. On fourth down, Ryan Fitzgerald's 45-yard FG was good.

AJ Duffy QB: Keeper, not much room. Misses Markeston Douglas over the middle, tight coverage.

11vs11 outdoors: Glenn underthrows the ball to Johnny Wilson. Wilson makes good adjustments to get to the ball but cannot complete the catch. The next play is a throw to Kentron Poitier.

AJ Duffy hits CJ Campbell out of the backfield for a big gain. It was a placed ball. Campbell was wide open. Williamson drops a pass from Duffy. Looked a little behind Williamson but should be caught. Impressive fake and keeper from Duffy to get outside for a big gain.

Third and goal from the 2: Play blown dead—confusion from the offense. PBU in the end zone prevents a score.

Live kicks: 32 and 44 Fitzgerald good. 32 Tyler Keltner is no good from 32.

Quindarrius Jones picks off a pass. Went up and got the ball

Destyn Hill beats 3 on a good route to get open and makes a good catch on a throw from Duffy

Rodemaker throws to Jacobs. The ball is inside, but a good adjustment from Vandrevius Jacobs to break inside and dive to make the catch.

Jones with a PBU on Rodemaker pass to Jacobs. Good practice for Jones today.

Scouts 11: Rodemaker with a well-placed ball to Keon Coleman. Good route by Coleman to get open down the sideline.

Impressive roll-out and throw from Gleen to Wilson on the sideline. Wilson catches the ball getting one foot in.

Glenn to Douglas over the middle of the field in 7v7. Glenn to Coleman on the next play. Has been the most impressive QB in this practice.

ACC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 4 FSU (12-0, 8-0 ACC) vs. No. 15 Louisville (10-2, 7-1)

When/where: 8 p.m., Saturday, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim, @jackgwilliams and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

