Mike Norvell 'appreciates' the growth of Florida State football; Provides injury updates

Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell is very focused on the process of building the Seminoles back into a national powerhouse.

That doesn't mean he does not stop to admire and appreciate how far No. 3 FSU has come entering his fourth season.

It doesn't mean Norvell is satisfied or the program is back to the standard he wants it at. But reflection is important as well, something he opened up about when asked during his weekly Monday press conference.

"Yes, there's an appreciation for how far we've come because I watch our players work. I see what they put into it," Norvell said. "I see how hard our coaches coach. The program-wide investment to see guys believe, get better, and then you obviously respond to the situations that we have found ourselves in. So I appreciate that,"

"Embrace, there's no difference in how I -- oh, somebody says that we're highly rated or highly ranked, whatever you call it, or not. None of that matters. It's about what we're willing to do when we show up and when we go to work.

"I believe in this team. I believe in this team for what they've been through."

Here are a couple of takeaways from Norvell's weekly press conference, which was followed by his coordinators Alex Atkins (offense), Adam Fuller (defense) and John Papuchis (special teams).

More: How Florida State football graded out on Pro Football Focus in Week 2 | Nole Rewind

Deuce Spann and Darion Williamson step up

Keon Coleman was limited to four receptions and Johnny Wilson was held without a catch.

But in the dominant victory, the other receivers in the deep room for the Seminoles stepped up, led by Darion Williamson and Deuce Spann.

Williamson had 21 catches for 256 yards in his previous three seasons, flashing his potential through various ailments that kept him out. He caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Travis in the first quarter and added a key third-down reception later in the game.

"For Darion to have that first touchdown, he's a guy that's had to battle injuries," Norvell said. "He's had to overcome challenging situations. He's really coming into his own as a player."

Atkins said he is not surprised by Williamson's success in-game, as he has seen it a ton in practice. But he was happy for the receiver.

"That’s something I’ve got to get used to, especially on game day deals where I know Darion is a good player, and I’ve seen him do it so long at a high level, he’s had to fight through some injuries, so I’m happy he scored," Atkins said. "But it’s almost like I expect him to make those plays. So I have to do a better job in the moment of going to celebrate how big those moments are because, again, I see them every day and I know he’s a good player.

"I’m glad he’s starting to fight through them and his body is healing up. I’ve got to over-celebrate a little bit more probably, but nah man, Darion is a good player. He’s made plays for us, he’s been around since Year 1. I’m glad he’s healthy and making the plays that he’s capable of making because he’s a really, really good football player.”

Spann moved from quarterback to receiver while at Illinois in 2021 before transferring to FSU ahead of the 2022 season.

He had eight catches for 64 yards last season. Against the Golden Eagles, he had a 15-yard run and added a 23-yard reception.

"Deuce was a transitioning quarterback, moving to the receiver position," Norvell said. "So he's had to learn a lot. That process sometimes takes time. But if you watch him, I would say probably one of the most improved players on our football team when you take just his route-running ability, the things that he's done."

Young defensive backs impress

Safety Conrad Hussey (33), cornerback Quindarrius Jones (31) and nickeback Edwin Joseph (31) led the way in snaps for the FSU defensive backs. The three freshmen have featured as backups on the two-deep depth chart for FSU since the beginning of the season.

Hussey showed out with a 76.7 defensive grade and a 78.6 grade in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus grades.

"It's great. It's one thing to see them practice, but it's another thing when they have to go out there on the field," Norvell said. "More than anything, it's the communication, and it's trusting your eyes, trusting your keys. There was some good and bad when it came to that.

"For a young freshman, everybody wants to play. Everybody wants an opportunity to get out there and make an impact. There were some really good things that showed up. I thought we had two opportunities at interceptions that we've got to make sure we finish, but I thought those guys competed, they battled."

Fuller added that Hussey worked in for a series with the starters in the third quarter and dropped what should have been an interception. Safety Ashlynd Barker also got some reps with the first team, per Fuller.

While the defensive backs have been constantly around the ball in practice, getting them game reps was important for the staff.

"You can’t replace game time. You try to replicate it on the practice field. They’re all smiling a little bit wider at the end of the game because they knew they got the experience," Fuller said.

Watch out: Florida State football offense still hasn't played its best game yet | Kassim

Injury updates

Center Maurice Smith (lower body), right tackle Robert Scott (lower body) and wide receivers Ja'Khi Douglas (shoulder) and Kentron Poitier (undisclosed) missed Saturday's contest with injuries.

Wilson and safety Akeem Dent each picked up undisclosed injuries during the contest and did not return.

Norvell gave an update on Wilson, Dent, Smith and Scott on Monday.

"We'll track how everything goes this week. We've got a couple of guys that missed the game," Norvell said. "We were down Rob and Maurice on the offensive line. We'll see how that goes this week. Obviously, Akeem went down in the game and was not able to return. Johnny went down and was not able to return.

"We'll see how they progress. I thought they came in well last night, as we were able to start getting treatment and things like that. I'll give you a better sense of it as the week progresses."

GAME INFORMATION

Who: AP No. 3 FSU (2-0) at Boston College (1-1)

When/where: Saturday, Sept. 16, noon.; Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim on Twitter; @jackgwilliams on Twitter; @JimHenryTALLY on Twitter

Reach Ehsan Kassim at ekassim@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports) and Instagram (tlhnolesports).

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU football: Head coach Mike Norvell appreciates growth of Seminoles