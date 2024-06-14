Mike Muscala report card: Return to OKC Thunder 'meant a lot' to veteran center

Editor’s note: Over the next few weeks, The Oklahoman will publish a series of report cards on each of the Thunder’s 15 main roster players. Grades will be curved relative to role and expectations. Next up in the series, Mike Muscala.

Mike Muscala briefly toured Boston, Washington and Detroit before returning to Oklahoma City, where the veteran center spent three and a half seasons prior to his Eastern Conference odyssey.

The Thunder signed Muscala on March 2 after he reached a buyout with the Pistons.

Muscala, a rotational piece in his first stint in OKC, was a bit player this time around.

He logged a grand total of 91 minutes. A 39% career 3-point shooter, Muscala shot 1-of-11 from 3-point range in 16 games with the Thunder. Muscala did not appear in the playoffs.

“Obviously a lot of memories here and years spent here,” Muscala said in his exit interview. “To see the success that the team had throughout the year, I was watching games all the time. Just to be able to come back and be a part of the team meant a lot to me.”

Muscala is an unrestricted free agent entering his age 33 season. His NBA future, whether in Oklahoma City or elsewhere, is murky.

“I’ll always be a Thunder fan no matter what happens in my life,” he said.

Mike Muscala by the numbers

249. Muscala is tied for 11th with Dennis Schroder on the Thunder’s all-time 3-pointers made list (249).

7. Muscala has played for seven franchises: Hawks, 76ers, Lakers, Thunder, Celtics, Wizards, Pistons. He’s logged the most games (243) with the Hawks, followed by the Thunder (184).

42.9%. Muscala shot a career-high 42.9% from 3-point range in his 2021-22 season with the Thunder.

Mike Muscala offseason homework

Assuming Muscala wants to keep playing, staying in game shape and prioritizing his health. There’s not a lot of tread left on his tires.

Mike Muscala grade: C

You can’t really judge what he did on the court. Muscala was brought in due to his familiarity with the team.

