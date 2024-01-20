Mike Muscala nails it from behind the arc
Mike Muscala nails it from behind the arc, 01/20/2024
Mike Muscala nails it from behind the arc, 01/20/2024
The Pistons and Wizards, who have 10 combined wins, are making a trade.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly believes the lack of job security will bring out the best in McCarthy.
The game resumed after approximately 10 minutes with Maignan back in net for AC Milan.
UFC 297 on Saturday night features two titles bouts and a much anticipated fight between featherweight contenders.
The Boston Celtics' perfect start at home is no more.
Get ready to make your plans for the 2024 MLB season by signing up for a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league today!
Itching to get your fantasy baseball team drafted already? Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!
Jorge Martin examines several players who were drafted highly but underperformed last season. Could they bounce back in 2024?
In today's edition: Why the Divisional Round makes for one of the best sports weekends, the most dangerous ski race, the Celtics’ quest for perfection, and more.
Tomlin confirmed his intent to remain with the Steelers and welcomed a quarterback competition ahead of next season.
Prescott's current contract runs through the 2024 NFL season.
We polled six highly positioned league sources — three on the coaching side, three on personnel — and asked them to rank the NFL's seven open jobs, with consideration on ownership, roster and salary-cap load.
The NFL has seen plenty of officiating controversies this season.
Andy Behrens breaks down the most important NFL storylines to follow in the coming months, including several star RBs set to hit the open market.
Some say this is the best weekend of NFL football all year. Many are looking forward to another clash between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don are pumped for every game this weekend and get you ready for every matchup in the Divisional Round.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes and give the how and why on the latest news around the NFL. The head coach hiring cycle is in full swing, and the trio kick things off by discussing Jori and Charles' upcoming piece on the best and worst head coach vacancies around the NFL. The consensus is that Carolina is the worst, while Philadelphia and Dallas would be the best should they open up. That leads to a conversation around Nick Sirianni and Mike McCarthy, and whether the two NFC East coaches are safe or not (and whether they should be). Charles strongly believes Bill Belichick would not be a good fit in Dallas, but would be in Atlanta. Jim Harbaugh interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers, and Charles and Jori are both fairly sure he will return to the NFL this offseason given the rumors coming out of Michigan. The Chargers and the Atlanta Falcons appear to be the frontrunners. New England Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo had his first press conference, and Jori had some key takeaways, including the fact that Mayo had it written in his contract that he would succeed Belichick (which is very rare). Charles was impressed with Robert Kraft's clear vote of confidence in Mayo going forward.
Dwight Gooden's No. 16 will be retired April 14, while Darryl Strawberry's No. 18 will be memorialized June 1.
Dalton Del Don breaks down the players who finished the NFL season on a high note, and whether to buy into them in 2024 drafts.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast examining where Jim Harbaugh could be coaching in 2024 after interesting language was found in his Michigan contract.
The second Las Vegas Grand Prix won't start any earlier.