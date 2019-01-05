Mike Munchak has “strong interest” in Broncos job

The changes in Pittsburgh could include one of the most important members of the coaching staff.

Offensive line coach Mike Munchak has “strong interest” in the Denver Broncos coaching job, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Munchak’s adult daughter and her family live in Denver, and Munchak reportedly has an affinity for the area.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The team’s level of interest in Munchak isn’t clear.

Schefter points out that Munchak declined an offer to become a head coach last year. Though the team isn’t named, it’s most likely the Cardinals. Munchak withdrew from consideration at a time when the team wanted to interview him a second time, issuing a statement citing family considerations.

Munchak, a Hall of Fame offensive lineman, coached the Titans from 2011 through 2013, winning 22 of 48 games. He has served as offensive line coach in Pittsburgh for the past five years, crafting a unit that had struggled for years into one of the best in the league.