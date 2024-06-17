Mike Munchak Hosts Annual Charity Golf Classic

MONDAY WAS THE RETURN OF THE MUNCH…FOR THE 28TH TIME FORMER NFL HEAD COACH MIKE MUNCHAK HELD HIS ANNUAL CHARITY GOLF CLASSIC THIS MORNING AT SCRANTON COUNTRY CLUB

FROM NORTHEASTERN PA RESIDENTS TO FORMER ATHLETES MANY SHOWED UP TO HIT THE LINKS WHILE RAISING MONEY FOR THE UNITED WAY

“I always look forward this time of year on my calendar usually it’s after a break between coaching or playing as a player and as a coach and have the opportunity to come back to the northeast where I grew up”

THE EVENT STARTED AS WHAT THE COACH CALLED A LITTLE GET TOGETHER AND HAS TURNED INTO A HUGE CHARITY FUNDRAISER….RAISING OVER 1 MILLION DOLLARS THROUGHOUT THE YEARS ITS RAN

“a lot of people feel the same way you know they might not be the athlete or that but that but they want to be part of it they want to they want to get back also because they’ve been blessed a lot of ways themselves so I think you find a lot of people here with big hearts love to follow their athletes but also like to give you help others that need need and that’s kind of the fun part about it.”

FAMILAR FACES SUCH AS NFL VET AND GAR GRAD MARK GLOWINSKI AS WELL AS NEW PHILADELPHIA EAGLES DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR AND DUNMORE NATIVE VIC FANGIO CAME BACK TO THE AREA THEY GREW UP IN AND ARE ALWAYS LOOKING FORWARD SUPPORTING THEIR FRIENDS CAUSE

“If I can be in the area, I’m gonna do it. I mean, if I can help Mike, I can help you either way. This is a great event. There’s great people here. I’m able to catch up with people that are here that are doing the same thing and they make it a tradition to be here.”

“For a great cause at United Way something that I know Mike’s been involved with for a long time so very happy to help out.”

AND FOR MUNCHAK HE HASNT COACHED IN OVER TWO YEARS BUT HE IS HAPPILY ENJOYING HIS TIME OFF

“I don’t know if you ever actually read to feel like you’re you’ll ever retire because you’ve been doing it for so long and the NFL and football has been such a big part of my life. So yeah, I’ve been doing some volunteer stuff to spend time with grandkids. So never say never but I’m enjoying what I’m doing.”

