Mike Muldoon: Under the Lights: Tardugno, Habib *4-time All-Stars

Seniors Steph Tardugno of Methuen and Alicia Habib of Whittier were both 3-time Eagle-Tribune All-Stars in softball and likely would have been four-timers if the 2020 season weren't cancelled. Since 1987, we've only had 11 four-timers.

PARROTT BACK

It was tough to see Andover junior track star Jodi Parrott sidelined this spring with a stress fracture in her foot. The good news is she was cleared to compete again a couple weeks ago.

R.I.P. RYAN

Ryan Kilian, who taught at Lawrence's Frost School from 2012-17, died July 12 at age 43 after being stricken at home in Chelmsford. He was a sportswriter, Bedford High's basketball coach, lacrosse guru and proud husband and dad.

WILMINGTON LEGEND

Methuen assistant softball coach Jackie Rubino was named to the Wilmington Town Crier All-Time softball team. She was three-time all-conference at Wilmington and was all-conference at Merrimack.

BOOMER SOONER

Brianna Langlois, an Eagle-Tribune All-Star field hockey player for Windham High, is a recent Syracuse grad with a 3.8 GPA. She is working as a news producer for FOX23 in Tulsa.

MANNING ACADEMY

Brown's star QB E.J. Perry of Andover was a counselor at the Manning Passing Academy at Nicholls State in Louisiana. Forty-five college QBs worked the camp.

CAKES ARE BAKING

UTL birthday wishes go out to Virginia Tech point guard Wabissa Bede of North Andover (23 Monday), Rutgers hoopster Geo Baker of Derry (23 Wednesday), Xavier swimmer Taylor Hogan of Atkinson (22 Wednesday), North Andover volleyball's Hannah Connolly (18 Thursday) and Haverhill track's Ivy Ackerman (Saturday).

7-foot-5 GIRL

Hard to believe there is a 7-5, 14-year-old female basketball player. Zhang Ziyu of China had 42 points, 25 rebounds and 6 blocks in the finals of the recent U15 National League tourney in China.

ONE FINAL THOUGHT

If you can bring a smile to someone's face today, just do it.

