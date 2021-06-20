Mike Muldoon: Under the Lights: Kingston's Paradis could play for his godfather

Jun. 20—SMALL WORLD

Tilton star Jackson Paradis of Kingston, a 227-pound running back, has impressed at several camps including Wake Forest, Wisconsin, Buffalo and Pitt. Buffalo's new special teams coordinator Chris White, a Pentucket grad, is Jackson's godfather and their families have been close for generations. Buffalo just offered.

CONGRATS CLIFFY

Ex-Salem and Michigan State football star Pete Clifford and his wife, ex-Londonderry volleyball player Ellyse Davis, are expecting a child in the fall. With Pete 6-7, 300-plus and Elise 6-2, it could be a large child. They are living in Kingston with Pete working for Oracle.

PERRY HOOPS

The Ernie Perry Memorial 3-on-3 Basketball Tourney and barbecue scholarship fundraiser is Thursday, July 1 at the Perry house 81 Dascomb Road, Andover. Recommended fee is $50 to enter a team or $10 for the BBQ. To enter e-mail james_perry@brown.edu.

COACH ROCHE

Tori Roche of Andover was named the top assistant field hockey coach for Tufts, which made the Elite 8 in 2019. Roche just wrapped up a brilliant field hockey (56 career goals) and softball (4-year starter) career at Babson.

CAKES ARE BAKING

UTL birthday wishes go out to Methuen lacrosse's Colby Scott (18 tomorrow), North Andover gymnast Ashley Iglesias (18 Wednesday), Methuen track's Henry Rosa (18 Saturday) and Andover lacrosse's Manas Joshi (18 Saturday).

CAPTAIN CAITLIN

Caitlin Regan of Atkinson and Central Catholic was named a co-captain-elect for the Stonehill soccer team. The midfielder will be a senior in the fall.

UNFORGETTABLE ALLIETTE

Can't believe I forgot one of my favorites, Kevin Alliette's birthday. The good guy Methuen High teacher, coach, runner and dad turned the big 4-0 on June 8.

CULINARY DELIGHTS

Add to the All-Name Team Fairfield men's basketball player Supreme Cook and Maryland lacrosse's Nick Grill.

ONE FINAL THOUGHT

If you can bring a smile to someone's face today, just do it.

