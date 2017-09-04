Mike Mularkey says no surgery for Harry Douglas, OK with team’s WR depth

Titans coach Mike Mularkey said Harry Douglas will not need surgery on his injured knee but will need at least six weeks to heal, according to Jason Wolfe of The Tennessean. That’s why Tennessee placed the receiver on injured reserve and re-signed Eric Weems.

Douglas missed the final week of the preseason after injuring his knee. Mularkey expects Douglas to return later this season.

The Titans will open the regular season with only five receivers on their roster after also placing Tajae Sharpe on injured reserve. Weems joins Eric Decker, Corey Davis, Rishard Matthews and Taywan Taylor at the position. Davis and Taylor are rookie draft picks, and Davis (hamstring) and Decker (ankle) are coming off injuries.

Mularkey isn’t concerned, though.

“I think we’re good,” the coach said.