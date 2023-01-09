Michigan football edge rusher Mike Morris makes NFL draft decision

Michigan received major news on Monday when junior Blake Corum announced his return to Ann Arbor for the 2023 season on the Rich Eisen show.

While the maize and blue will have the best backfield in America next season with the return of Corum, Michigan has lost some key pieces. Ronnie Bell, DJ Turner, and Luke Schoonmaker announced their decision to enter the NFL draft.

Right after Corum announced his decision, Mike Morris announced his via Instagram.

The Wolverines’ sack leader announced he would enter the 2023 NFL draft.

Morris finished second in the Big Ten in 2022 compiling 7.5 sacks. He finished his Michigan career playing in 26 games with 15 starts.

Here are some highlights of his career courtesy of MGoBlue.

At Michigan:

• Second-team All-American by the FWAA, AFCA (2022)

• Three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2020, ’21, ’22)

• All-Big Ten selection (consensus first team, 2022)

• Smith-Brown Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year (2022)

• Recipient of the Richard Katcher Award (2022)

• Two-time letterman (2020, ’21)

• Has appeared in 26 games with 15 starts during his career

Senior (2022):

• Second-team All-American by the FWAA, AFCA organizations

• All-Big Ten selection (consensus first team)

• Smith-Brown Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year

• Chuck Bednarik Award Semifinalist

• Midseason All-American by The Athletic (second team)

• Recipient of the Richard Katcher Award

• Shared Defensive Player of the game honors for his performance at Iowa

• Named Special Teams Player of the Game for his performance at Indiana

• Registered three solo tackles including two for loss, and forced a fumble starting against Colorado State (Sept. 3)

• Made a six-yard sack in a start against Hawaii (Sept. 10)

• Played off the edge against UConn (Sept. 17)

• Credited with one sack and a quarterback hurry among three tackles in a start against Maryland (Sept. 24)

• Had two sacks, one quarterback hurry, and three solo tackles starting off the edge at Iowa (Oct. 1)

• Started on the edge at Indiana (Oct. 8), registered a six-yard sack and also a blocked field goal try

• Made one tackle for loss and broke up his first career pass as part of a four-tackle day against Penn State (Oct. 15)

• Broke up a pass and made two stops, including a sack and a split a TFL on separate plays against Michigan State (Oct. 29)

• Credited with 1.5 sacks in a start at Rutgers (Nov. 5)

• Against Nebraska (Nov. 12), picked up a solo tackle starting off the edge

• Assisted on one tackle starting off the edge at Ohio State (Nov. 26)

Story continues

List

Twitter reacts to Blake Corum's decision to return to Michigan football in 2023

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire