Mike Montgomery and Matt Muehlebach breakdown the race for a first-round bye in the 2021 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament
Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson, Mike Montgomery & Matt Muehlebach discuss the race for a top-five seed in the 2021 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament. Stanford men's basketball currently holds onto fifth-place in Pac-12 standings, potentially earning the Cardinal a first-round bye in the 2021 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament. Oregon State, Washington State, Utah and Arizona State are among teams eyeing that final spot for a first-round bye.