Mike Montgomery: Cal’s first win ‘never really in doubt’ behind veteran leadership

Pac-12 Network

Colorado men's basketball head coach Tad Boyle joins Pac-12 Networks' Drew Goodman and Michael Roll following Boyle's record-setting win against Southern Utah to move him into first on the all-time wins list in Buffs history with 262 victories.