Mike McGrath's transfer notebook: Manchester United eye Sporting Lisbon's Pedro Goncalves

Sporting CP's Pedro Goncalves in action with Santa Clara's Fabio Cardoso. - REUTERS

Manchester United’s new recruitment team have been looking at Pedro Gonçalves in their options for right-wingers this summer.

The Sporting Lisbon forward has been monitored by United during a campaign where he has scored 15 goals in 22 games in Portugal and has alerted Europe’s top clubs to a buyout clause of £51.7million.

United have been in the market for a right-sided forward and could not agree on a deal for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho last summer. The England forward is expected to be on the market at the end of the season if his club fail to claim a Champions League place.

Gonçalves, known as “Pote”, is expected to attract bids this summer at a modest price for an elite player. He has played much of the season in a central position but can operate in wide areas, which he did with Famalicão before earning a move to Sporting in the summer.

United announced their recruitment shake-up last week with John Murtough appointed Football Director and ex-midfielder Darren Fletcher installed as Technical Director. It is understood that work has already started on summer targets. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stated that he will retain final say on transfers.

They want a centre-back as well as a right-winger and will look at a young central midfielder as one of the future. Uncertainty over Edinson Cavani’s future means they may eventually be in the market for a striker.

Dortmund not looking at potential Haaland successors

Erling Haaland’s form has led to Europe’s biggest clubs looking at recruiting him but Borussia Dortmund are not making their own moves to find a replacement this summer.

Dortmund are prioritising other positions as they assess the transfer market for the end of the season, when they will find out if interest in Haaland will lead to an official offer.

There appears to be no panic at Westfalenstadion over the 20-year-old. Champions League clubs were using player-exchanges in transfers last summer as the Covid-19 pandemic impacted on finances and it is likely that makeweights will be offered when clubs come for Haaland.

Dortmund have a long-term replacement in Youssoufa Moukoko, 16, who scored at the weekend and earlier in the season became Bundesliga’s youngest goalscorer.

Youssoufa Moukoko of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Hertha BSC at Signal Iduna Park on March 13, 2021 in Dortmund, Germany. - GETTY IMAGES

Premier League clubs target non-league players

Premier League clubs are turning to non-league football to fill their Under-23 squads, with Woking striker Jayden Wareham set to move to the top flight.

Brexit regulations imposed from January means clubs can no longer bring in foreign youngsters to bolster their development squads. It has led to a number of teenagers down the football pyramid being targeted for moves.

Wareham, 17, was released by Queens Park Rangers two years ago but has been playing senior football at Woking. Southampton, Leicester City and West Ham have been among the clubs scouting him.

Oliver Allen at Dorking Wanderers in the National League South is a midfielder seen as having a chance of going to an Academy in the Premier League or EFL.

Middlesbrough eye Bristol City forward

Middlesbrough are interested in taking Bristol City striker Famara Diédhiou on a free transfer this summer when his contract expires at Ashton Gate.

The Senegal striker, 28, can talk to clubs about a pre-contract for next season and Boro want him to bolster Neil Warnock’s attack, with Britt Assombalonga set to depart the Riverside.

Diédhiou has scored 10 goals this season in his fourth season in England after his move from Angers in France.

Palace to miss out on Juve defender

Juventus centre-back Radu Drăgușin is set to stay with the Italian champions despite interest from Crystal Palace in taking him on a free transfer.

The Romania Under-21 international has been assessing his options and would have been available on a free transfer but he is set to sign a new deal with Juve.