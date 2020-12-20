Mike McGrath's transfer notebook: John Stones poised for Man City contract extension

The England defender is back in favour at City - GETTY IMAGES

John Stones is set to land a contract extension at Manchester City after winning around Pep Guardiola this season.

The 26-year-old started the campaign behind the four centre-backs Guardiola expected to rotate but has forced his way into City’s starting line-up, partnering Ruben Dias in four of the last five Premier League games.

Stones has one full season left on his deal at the Etihad Stadium and it is understood he is in the frame for fresh terms, which is a dramatic turnaround from the summer when his future looked uncertain behind Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake and Eric Garcia.

The Daily Telegraph reported on the eve of the season that Stones wanted to stay and fight for his place despite Guardiola picking Garcia, 19, for their Champions League games. Garcia will look to leave and can talk to Barcelona about a pre-contract in the next fortnight.

Stones has not played for England in a year but Gareth Southgate watched him at Old Trafford as he helped keep a clean sheet against Manchester United.

Schalke braced for Kabak bid

Schalke believe Liverpool will make a bid for Turkey centre-back Ozan Kabak in January and will ask for Divock Origi in part-exchange should an offer arrive.

The Premier League champions are looking at five or six potential defenders to cover for the long-term loss of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to injury, and they will follow their usual strategy in the market of only striking when the deal is right for the club.

Schalke are braced for January bids for Kabak, 20, and they have talked to AC Milan about the Serie A leaders taking him.

They would like a player in part-exchange for Kabak and Liverpool’s Origi could be a player to change their fortunes in Bundesliga. However, persuading a player to swap Anfield for a relegation battle in Germany could be difficult.

Leeds striker attracting attention

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa will have a decision to make over loaning out Sam Greenwood in January.

The England Under-18 striker’s form for the Under-23s has caught the eye of Championship scouts, who believe he could be an excellent loan in the second half of the season, like Rhian Brewster was for Swansea last season.

Bielsa, however, may want Greenwood around the first team in the next six months to help cope with any injuries or suspensions.