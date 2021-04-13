Mike McGrath's transfer notebook: Gini Wijnaldum gives Liverpool hope he might stay at Anfield

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike McGrath
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gini Wijnaldum has been at Liverpool since his move from Newcastle in 2016 - GETTY IMAGES
Gini Wijnaldum has been at Liverpool since his move from Newcastle in 2016 - GETTY IMAGES

Gini Wijnaldum has given Liverpool hope of staying at Anfield beyond the summer when his contract expires.

The Netherlands midfielder has been considered by Barcelona and Inter Milan but no pre-contract has been announced and it is understood the door is still open for the 30-year-old to remain on Merseyside with a new contract.

Wijnaldum has been able to negotiate his next contract since January ahead of a free transfer. He has attracted admirers across Europe in his five seasons since arriving from Newcastle United and playing a key role in Champions League and Premier League triumphs.

He recently insisted he would be “devastated” to leave Liverpool and that he felt happy despite no new deal being agreed to stay.

Maximising a free transfer has not been helped by the financial uncertainty following the Covid-19 pandemic, with Spanish clubs reducing their salary caps and other countries impacted. Liverpool themselves need to confirm their Champions League status for 2021/22 which normally affects spending.

Wijnaldum staying has not been ruled out and he would remain a key player for Jurgen Klopp, having started all but three league matches this season. The last high-profile player to leave the Premier League on a free was Aaron Ramsey, who agreed to join Juventus and announced his deal in February before moving.

Iceland prodigy is a target for Wolves

Wolves are interested in signing Iceland prodigy Isak Bergmann Jóhannesson from IFK Norrköping but are worried about getting a post-Brexit work permit.

Foreign players need to earn enough points to move into England and although the 18-year-old was born in Sutton Coldfield, there are concerns he would not qualify after breaking through and playing regularly in Sweden this season.

The teenager, valued at £5 million by his club, is the son of former Wolves midfielder Joey Gudjonsson, who also played for Aston Villa, Burnley and Leicester City. Jóhannesson was born while his father was playing at Villa.

Jóhannesson has been described as the next Gylfi Sigurdsson to come out of Iceland and made his international debut against England in November.

AFC Wimbledon's Matthew Cox on the radar of Manchester United

Manchester United have sent scouts to watch AFC Wimbledon goalkeeper Matthew Cox.

The 17-year-old has been in the first-team matchday squad this season and has signed a professional deal at Kingsmeadow, with United among the clubs interested in landing him.

He made his England Under-17 debut in February, which led to enquiries from Premier League clubs and prompted the Dons to tie him to a senior contract.

United have Nathan Bishop, 21, in their squad and Cox is considered a bright prospect for the future who could be loaned out for experience.

Matthew Cox has caught the eye of Manchester United - GETTY IMAGES
Matthew Cox has caught the eye of Manchester United - GETTY IMAGES

Valérien Ismaël catches the eye of Crystal Palace as new manager

Crystal Palace are yet to decide on whether there will be a change in the dugout next season after their longest consecutive run in the Premier League but one manager catching the eye is Valérien Ismaël at Barnsley.

Ismaël, 45, was a defender at Selhurst Park in 1998 before going on to play for Bayern Munich. As a manager, he has taken Barnsley into the play-off places this season in his rookie campaign in the Championship.

He would be among the contenders if it proves to be Roy Hodgson’s last season at the club but it is unclear what direction Palace will head. Frank Lampard and Swansea City’s Steve Cooper may come into the frame if there are any changes.

Reading interested in Everton's Mo Besic

Everton midfielder Mo Besic is a target for Reading this summer when his contract runs out at Goodison Park.

The Serbia international, 28, has been back on Merseyside this season after a loan at Sheffield United in 2019/20. Reading were looking at a January deal to bring him to the Madejski Stadium but could not finalise the terms before the deadline.

He will be a free agent in the summer which will make a move easier, bringing an end to his seven years at the club after arriving from Ferencváros.

Recommended Stories

  • Lakers will unveil 2019-20 championship banner in front of fans May 12

    Fans will be able to attend the Lakers' banner reveal in May.

  • Exposed Kevin Holland at a serious career crossroads

    "I need to take a month off and spend some time with my family, and then I guess it’s nothing but takedown defense for a while."

  • Hideki Matsuyama and the shot that won the Masters

    Hideki Matsuyama faced his most serious challenge on the 16th tee at Augusta National. What he did next won him the Masters.

  • Rose grabs control of Masters while many top players struggle

    A precise Justin Rose tamed a windy Augusta National to hold a four-shot lead after the first round of the Masters on Thursday while defending champion Dustin Johnson was among a number of top players who struggled in challenging conditions. Rose, twice a Masters runner-up, had done little to excite the spectators on hand as he was two over after seven holes, but went on a scorching run to card a seven-under-par 65 that marked his career low at Augusta National. That left the 40-year-old Englishman four shots clear of Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and American Brian Harman.

  • UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in results & video: Vettori vs. Holland set; Norma Dumont pulled for missing weight

    The UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in results are in with Saturday's main event fighters easily hitting the mark. The UFC Vegas 23 weigh-ins took place on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in results The UFC Vegas on 23 (aka UFC on ABC 2) main event pits fast-rising middleweight contender Marvin Vettori against late-replacement Kevin Holland. No. 6 ranked Vettori was originally slated to meet no. 5 ranked Darren Till, but Till had to withdraw because of a broken collarbone. Anxious to get the fight in, Vettori was first to the scale, weighing 186 pounds, the upper limit for a middleweight non-title bout. Holland followed a short time later, stepping on the scale at just 183.5 pounds. Vettori is on a four-fight winning streak. His last loss was to current champion Israel Adesanya. Vettori lost that bout via a split decision well before Adesanya claimed the UFC middleweight title. Holland had been on a ferocious five-fight winning streak prior to his last bout, which took place just three weeks ago. He lost a unanimous decision to Derek Brunson in a bout where he was heavily criticized for joking around and casually talking to cageside observers throughout the fight. Two UFC Vegas 23 fighters misses weight Norma Dumont was the lone fighter to miss weight for UFC Vegas 23. She came to the scale with about half an hour left in the two-hour weigh-in window, weighing 139.5 pounds for her bantamweight bout opposite UFC newcomer Erin Blanchfield. While Blanchfield easily made weight at 135 pounds, Dumont was 3.5 pounds over the limit for a bantamweight non-title bout. Ignacio Bahamondes was the final fighter to the scale, having run out of time to make weight. He stepped on the scale at 156.75 pounds on his second attempt, which put him 0.75 pounds over the limit for his non-title fight with John Makdessi, who made weight earlier. If Dumont and Bahamondes are medically cleared to fight and an agreement can be reached with their opponents, their bouts could potentially proceed with the likelihood that each of them would be fined 20-30 percent of their fight purses for missing weight. The fine would go to their respective opponents. UPDATE: Norma Dumont pulled from UFC Vegas 23 bout for missing weight Shortly after the weigh-in, news broke that Dumont would not be allowed to fight on Saturday. MMAWeekly.com confirmed with Blanchfield's management, KO Reps, that the Nevada State Athletic Commission would not allow Dumont to fight following her second consecutive miss of 3.5 pounds on the scale. Blanchfield's camp was prepared to accept the fight with a 30-percent penalty, according to KO Reps, but the commission would not allow it. Darren Till shreds Marvin Vettori for doubting injury UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 23 Main Card (3 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+) Marvin Vettori (186) vs. Kevin Holland (183.5)Arnold Allen (145.5) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (146)Sam Alvey (186) vs. Julian Marquez (186)Nina Nunes (116)* vs. Mackenzie Dern (115) – Formerly Nina AnsaroffMike Perry (170) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170.5) UFC Vegas 23 Prelims (12 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Jim Miller (155.5) vs. Joe Solecki (155.5)Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Scott Holtzman (155.5)Erin Blanchfield (135) vs. Norma Dumont (139.5)**Ignacio Bahamondes (156.75) vs. John Makdessi (153.5)**Jarjis Danho (255.5) vs. Yorgan De Castro (261.5)Hunter Azure (135.5) vs. Jack Shore (136)Jordan Griffin (145.5) vs. Luis Saldana (145.5)Da Un Jung (205.5) vs. William Knight (205.5) UFC Vegas 23 Early Prelim (11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+) Impa Kasanganay (170.5) vs. Sasha Palatnikov (170.5) **Norma Dumont and Ignacio Bahamondes missed weight UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in video: Marvin Vettori vs. Kevin Holland (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Adia Barnes joins USA Basketball staff for AmeriCup, says 'absolutely not' to coaching Arizona men's team

    Adia Barnes has a new gig and it isn't the open office next door at the Arizona facilities.

  • Zalatoris and Harman climb Masters leaderboard as big names falter

    Will Zalatoris and Brian Harman tamed their nerves and Augusta National in the first two rounds of the Masters to claim a share of second place heading into the weekend as better-known players were sent packing. Zalatoris, who birdied his final three holes to sit tied with Harman at six-under par and one shot back of leader Justin Rose, showed confidence beyond his 24 years in his first Masters appearance. Fellow American Harman, who carded back-to-back rounds of 69, said he did not think he would be playing in the Masters just three weeks ago and called being in contention at the halfway point "icing on the cake."

  • Australia hope to lure Masters champion Matsuyama Down Under

    Australia hopes to lure Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama to its national PGA Championship in Queensland in December as part of plans to revive its golfing calendar after the 2020/21 season was impacted by COVID-19. Japan's Matsuyama became the first player from an Asian nation to win the Masters on Sunday after holding on for a one-stroke win at Augusta National. Securing Matsuyama would be a major coup for Australia's low-profile golf tour, four years after 2017 Masters winner Sergio Garcia was enticed to the Australian PGA Championship.

  • French Open postponed one week due to COVID-19 challenges

    A postponement isn't ideal, but one week is better than 2020's four-month postponement.

  • Analysis: Injuries wreaking more havoc than virus protocols

    As teams gear up for the stretch run of the NBA regular season, it's injuries to key players - not just their unavailability due to COVID-19 - that is having the biggest effect on the playoff race in both conferences. When the NBA season tipped off in December, keeping players healthy as they traveled during the pandemic was the chief priority around the league. In the four months since then, virtually every team has made adjustments to their rotation because of league-wide health and safety protocols.

  • Connor Brown puts scoring streak on line as Senators face Jets

    There have been few causes for celebration this season for the Ottawa Senators, who sit at the bottom of the North Division standings. Connor Brown's franchise-record goal-scoring run is an exception. When the Senators host the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, Brown will look to extend his seven-game goal spree for a Senators team that is slogging through a four-game losing skid and have just one win in their last seven games (1-5-1).

  • UFC Vegas 23 bonuses: Mackenzie Dern earns bonus, takes aim at the belt

    Julian Marquez, Sam Alvey, Mackenzie Dern, and Mateusz Gamrot topped the UFC Vegas 23 bonuses, each of them taking home an additional $50,000 bonus check for their efforts on Saturday in Las Vegas. Marquez and Alvey took home the Fight of the Night bonuses, while Dern and Gamrot were awarded the Performance of the Night honors. UFC Vegas 23 Fight of the Night: Julian Marquez def. Sam Alvey Julian Marquez continued to prove that he is more than a Miley Cyrus callout with his victory over Sam Alvey, which earned the Fight of the Night award. Marquez showed great hand speed early and cracked Alvey, wobbling him. But Alvey returned fire, hurting Marquez, as well. Marquez dropped Alvey in the second round, kept after him, and eventually finished the bout with a rear-naked choke that put him to sleep. The win was his second in the early goings of 2021. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1380981261867626503?s=20 UFC Vegas 23 Performance of the Night: Mackenzie Dern Mackenzie Dern put on perhaps the best performance of her UFC tenure on Saturday. She took the fight to Nina Nunes (formerly Nina Ansaroff) from the opening bell. Though Dern was outstriking Nunes, she took the fight to the ground, where she methodically worked to secure Nunes's arm before locking it out in an armbar for the finish with just seconds to go in the first round. Dern believes she is now on championship form. Her win over Nunes certainly seemed to indicate as much, as she was rewarded with a UFC Vegas 23 Performance of the Night bonus. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1380974110868639757?s=20 UFC Vegas 23 Performance of the Night: Mateusz Gamrot Mateusz Gamrot redeemed himself for a split-decision loss in his first UFC bout by landing a blistering knockout of Scott Holtzman at UFC Vegas 23. Gamrot cracked Holtzman with a one-two combination, sending him to the canvas. Gamrot followed with a few short punches to his downed opponent to finish the fight and earn his Performance of the Night bonus. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1380950298999599105?s=20 UFC Vegas 23 bonuses Fight of the Night: Sam Alvey vs. Julian MarquezPerformances of the Night: Mackenzie DernPerformances of the Night: Mateusz Gamrot Kamaru Usman: ‘I didn’t break Jorge Masvidal the way I wanted to’

  • Umpire Joe West is awarded $500,000 in defamation lawsuit against former player Paul Lo Duca

    Umpire Joe West was awarded $500,000 plus interest Monday by the New York Supreme Court in his defamation lawsuit against former player Paul Lo Duca.

  • Billy Horschel apologizes for conduct at Masters

    After a weekend at the Masters when PGA Tour professional Billy Horschel got more attention for his bare feet than his play at Augusta National, he apologized for his fiery behavior. Horschel, who stumbled to a 50th-place finish at Augusta, Ga., following a 4-over-par 76 on Sunday, referenced his behavior without mentioning a specific incident. "I apologize to Augusta National, the Members of the Club and to the patrons for any conduct that may have crossed the line," Horschel said in the second of consecutive apology posts at Twitter.

  • Julian Edelman cut after failed physical, may retire

    After 12 years with the Patriots, wide receiver Julian Edelman has been released. The Patriots officially terminated Edelman’s contract today, with a “failed physical” designation on the NFL’s transaction wire. ESPN reported that Edelman’s next step may be retirement. The failed physical is not a big surprise, given last week’s news that Edelman wasn’t expecting [more]

  • Washington moves up for Mac Jones in latest mock draft

    Mike Lombardi created headlines last week when he suggested the Washington Football Team "loved" North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance.

  • Power Ranking After: Martinsville 1

    We undervalued William Byron on short tracks in the past two weeks, but after his Martinsville effort he jumped five positions in the Power Rankings. (AP)

  • Can we please stop with the Julian Edelman Hall of Fame talk?

    Julian Edelman doesn't warrant a Hall of Fame conversation, much less enshrinement.

  • Bills’ Tre’Davious White dishes on Sam Darnold, Cam Newton other QBs

    Buffalo Bills CB Tre'Davious White on QBs Cam Newton, Sam Darnold, Tua Tagovailoa, Drew Lock.

  • NFL Twitter reacts after Patriots WR Julian Edelman announces retirement

    NFL Twitter exploded with reactions and tributes to Julian Edelman after the Patriots wide receiver announced his retirement from football on Monday.