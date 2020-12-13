Mike McGrath's transfer notebook: Chinese Super League faces spending limits

Marko Arnautovic

Chinese Super League clubs are in talks over spending and wage rules next season, which will end the hopes of players landing lucrative moves to the Far East.

According to sources negotiating deals in the CSL, new salaries are set to be capped at £1.8million and transfer fees could be limited to £2.75million per player.

Players such as Marouane Fellaini and Salomón Rondón are on huge deals in China which makes it difficult for them to return to the Premier League. They will remain on their salaries but the limits will apply to new signings.

The rules are part of cutbacks following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Oscar and Marko Arnautovic are among the players who made the move from the Premier League to China but the new rules will put CSL clubs out of the running for most European players.

Morris: man for Barnsley

Norwich City striker Carlton Morris is a target for Barnsley in the January transfer window after impressing on loan at MK Dons.

The £300,000-rated striker has scored four goals during his spell at Stadium:MK. Morris, 24, has been on previous loans to Rotherham and Shrewsbury but is now a target on a permanent deal.

Sacking Silva cost £6.6m

Everton’s accounts for last season were released on Friday and Marco Silva’s dismissal with his coaches was revealed to have cost the club £6.6million in compensation.

The 43-year-old had agreed a three-year deal when he arrived but lasted a season and a half before he was sacked and Carlo Ancelotti brought in.

Championship on alert for Van Hooijdonk

Sydney Van Hooijdonk, son of former Nottingham Forest striker Pierre, has a clause in his NAC Breda contract that means he can move on a free transfer during a 15-day period in January.

His form in the Dutch second tier has attracted interest from Championship clubs.