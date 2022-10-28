Mike McGlinchey's struggles 'different' than in past, 49ers O-line coach says

49ers' O-line coach: McGlinchey's struggles vs. Chiefs 'different' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey will be the first to admit that he and the rest of 49ers' offense did not perform up to their standards against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7.

However, Chris Foerster, the 49ers' offensive line coach, explained to reporters Thursday that he spoke to McGlinchey during and after Sunday's game to assess the performance.

"So yeah, there were some rough plays there at the end of the game for him," Foerster said. "And not good enough by any stretch of the imagination, but it's different than in past years."

Foerster does note that since McGlinchey returned coming off a calf injury sustained during the 49ers' Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, his approach has changed and how he worked on himself throughout the process was "much better."

That said, the 27-year-old tackle's performance against Kansas City left something to be desired.

"Was the result what we wanted? No," Foerster continued. "It was still not a good-enough result, and there's no excuse for it, so we have to continue to work to fix that."

Against the Chiefs, McGlinchey gave up sacks to Chris Jones twice, with one resulting in a fumble and a turnover. After the game, the right tackle took the blame for the loss and explained that he's played too well to have the game that he had against Kansas City.

“I got to step up,” McGlinchey told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco. “I got to play better. I’ve been playing too much good football over the course of this season and last season to let things like that happen in those moments.”

With that in mind, Foerster says that one of the things McGlinchey focuses on is to not let one bad play dictate upcoming plays.

"He's been much better that way as far as not letting one bad play affect another, which happened, you saw early in the year," Foerster added. "That's been his mindset all the way through, so it was unfortunate.

"Not a good game, really good player in a game that got out of hand, and we have to do a better job."

As the 49ers prepare to battle Aaron Donald and the rest of the Los Angeles Rams' defense in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium, fans are hopeful that McGlinchey can return to form as one of the team's foundations in that part of the game.

It will be interesting to see how McGlinchey bounces back against the Rams after a rough outing last week.

