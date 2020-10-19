Mike McGlinchey tells critics he's 'still here' after 49ers beat Rams

McGlinchey tells critics he's 'still here' after 49ers' win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey tweeted a two-word message for his critics after the 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-16 on "Sunday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium.

He wanted them to know he's "still here."

Still here. — Mike McGlinchey (@mmcglinch68) October 19, 2020

McGlinchey, the 49ers' first-round pick (No. 9 overall), has struggled at times this season, especially in pass protection. The 49ers' offensive line has as a whole, allowing the fourth-most sacks (18) through the first five weeks of the season.

That wasn't the case Sunday. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo wasn't sacked once, and, according to NFL NextGen Stats, he was only pressured twice. Dominant defensive tackle Aaron Donald recorded both pressures, and the rest of the Rams' D-line was shut out.

That marked dramatic improvement from last week's blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins, in which Garoppolo and backup C.J. Beathard -- who coach Kyle Shanahan said he played in order to "protect" Garoppolo has he dealt with the lingering effects of a high ankle sprain -- were sacked a combined five times.

McGlinchey even earned plaudits Sunday from former 49ers left tackle Joe Staley, his longtime teammate who retired this offseason.

@mmcglinch68 played a Great first half. Great with a capital G — Joe Staley (@jstaley74) October 19, 2020

With Trent Williams, McGlinchey's new counterpart on the left side, starting to feel settled, perhaps Sunday is a sign of things to come for the offensive line. The 49ers' schedule doesn't get any easier anytime soon, so it pretty much has to be if the 49ers are going to push for a playoff spot.

If his post-game tweet Sunday night is any indication, McGlinchey is up for the challenge.