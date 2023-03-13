Mike McGlinchey to sign with Denver Broncos

The 49ers are officially in the market for a new starting right tackle. Free agent RT Mike McGlinchey has agreed to a contract with the Denver Broncos per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. McGlinchey is receiving a five-year deal worth $87.5 million and over $50 million guaranteed.

McGlinchey was the 49ers’ first-round pick in 2018, and he stepped in immediately to become one of the best run blocking tackles in the league. While he remained a strong run blocker, he had ups and downs as a pass blocker. Inconsistency in pass protection was a big reason San Francisco wasn’t willing to shell out big money for the former No. 9 overall selection.

It looks like 2020 fifth-round pick Colton McKivitz is the frontrunner to replace McGlinchey after signing a two-year extension. A cheaper free agent or a 2023 draft pick could also wind up being in the mix.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire