Mike McGlinchey played 'best game' of 2022 NFL season vs. Maxx Crosby

McGlinchey played 'best game' of season against Crosby originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After the 49ers' 37-34 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Mike McGlinchey cheerfully sprinted off the field, happy with the team's effort after battling back from a 10-point deficit, as well as his own on-field battle with star edge rusher Maxx Crosby.

Crosby, who leads the Raiders with 11.5 quarterback sacks and 84 tackles, including 20 for a loss, finished Sunday's game with five quarterback pressures -- two hits and three hurries, per Pro Football Focus, while failing to get to 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.

When Kyle Shanahan spoke to local media on a conference call Monday, he praised McGlinchey’s impressive performance.

“I thought Mike might have had his best game of the year,” Shanahan said. “I spoke really highly of Crosby and how good of a player we saw him as. He was lined up on McGlinchey most of the game, and for him to keep him off the stat sheet all game, was an accomplishment.”

The 49ers' offensive line, which has played consistently as a group throughout the 2022 NFL season, stayed true to form, even after Aaron Banks left the game with a knee and ankle sprain. Daniel Brunskill, who has been sharing time with Spencer Burford at right guard, stepped in on the left side and the unit did not skip a beat.

“I thought they were really good,” Shanahan said. “Dan is huge. He has played every spot for us. He has won games for us and at every single position — all five of them. For him to go in there in that type of game.

“Dan is one of the smarter O-lineman I’ve ever been around. That is why he can play all of these positions even without being at those for a while, and he can help make all the calls where ever he is at.”

The offensive line has not only been keeping Purdy off the grass, but they have been creating lanes for Christian McCaffrey. Since joining the 49ers before their Week 7 game, the All-Pro running back has carried the ball 149 times for 701 yards and six touchdowns, helping him reach the 1,000-yard rushing benchmark for the third time in his NFL career.

McCaffrey has also been a contributor in the 49ers' passing game, catching 49 of his 62 targets for 430 yards and three touchdowns, and on Sunday, Brunskill was an integral part of that success. Shanahan complemented both Brunskill and Banks.

“The last screen to Christian, calling that versus an all out blitz,” Shanahan said of Brunskill. “How he was able to get out and get under that guy who was coming up to guard Christian in man, and it was a big time play.

“And Banks has done a hell of a job for us this year and I’ve been so impressed with him in really his first year to playing for us. It really sucked to lose him, but it's nice when you have a guy there who has played a lot of football who you know you can count on.”

Banks will miss the regular-season finale on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium, but Shanahan hopes the lineman will be available in the playoffs.

