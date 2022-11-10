Mike McGlinchey jokingly apologizes for 49ers drafting him over Derwin James

McGlinchey jokingly apologizes for 49ers drafting him over James originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Mike McGlinchey kept things light Wednesday with a bit of self-deprecating humor.

Standing near his locker after 49ers practice, McGlinchey was asked about Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James, who was selected eight picks after the offensive tackle in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

"He was obviously a guy I think most people wanted him here, not me, as a matter of fact, if I remember correctly," McGlinchey joked. "So, sorry for the socks and underwear they got for Christmas in 2018."

Both players are in the middle of their fifth NFL season, but one didn't wait a single moment to emerge into a star.

James took the NFL by storm as a rookie. In 16 games, he hauled in three interceptions and tallied 3.5 sacks and 13 passes defensed, and was awarded with a Pro Bowl appearance and All-Pro nod at 22 years old.

James has struggled with injuries, however, playing just five games over the next two seasons. In 2021, James made his triumphant return to the field and was named to his second career Pro Bowl.

McGlinchey has stayed healthy, starting 60 games over four-and-a-half seasons, but he has yet to be invited to the Pro Bowl.

"He’s obviously a very, very talented player," McGlinchey said of James. "I’ve followed him for a long time. He’s been one of the top players [when healthy]. … A very, very good player, and someone we are going to have to account for."

James has his work cut out for him Sunday night when the Chargers' defense is tasked with stopping the 49ers' long list of playmakers in Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle.

You can bet McGlinchey will be paving the way.

