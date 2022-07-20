Mike McGlinchey: Javon Kinlaw will have an unbelievable year

The 49ers offseason has seen many members of the team share their thoughts that quarterback Trey Lance is going to do well in his first season as their starter and right tackle Mike McGlinchey has joined that parade.

McGlinchey made an appearance on TheSFNiners and said the “sky’s the limit” for the 2021 first-round pick. Lance wasn’t the only recent first-rounder who came up in the conversation and he wasn’t the only one that led the tackle to predict big things to come in the future.

Kinlaw has been rehabbing his torn ACL alongside McGlinchey, who is returning from a season-ending quad injury, and that process appears to be going well.

“He looks [unbelievable],” McGlinchey said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I’ve never seen a human being look like him. He is freaky looking — in the best way possible. . . . He’s gearing up for a hell of a year. Unbelievably motivated, unbelievably determined to prove that he’s a great football player, which we all know he is already. And the maturity that he’s shown in this last year or so, I could not be prouder of him. . . . Expect big things from Javon. I think he’s going to have an unbelievable year. He’s ready to go.”

Kinlaw had 33 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and an interception as a rookie, but only appeared in four games last season. If he returns with the kind of impact that McGlinchey is predicting, the 49ers defensive line will be a tough one for offenses to deal with this fall.

