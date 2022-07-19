Mike McGlinchey feels stronger than ever, ready for training camp

49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey missed the final nine games of last season, but he expects to be on the field and doing everything when the team kicks off training camp next week.

McGlinchey injured his quad and has spent months working his way back to health. He said in April that he thought he would be ready to go at camp and confirmed that is the case during an interview with TheSFNiners.

“It’s been a long road, and a lot of patience and a lot of tough, dark times, and a lot of stress, but here I am just about eight, nine months later, and I’m ready to go for training camp,” McGlinchey said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “So, I’m excited. I feel like I’m back. I feel stronger than I ever have. I think I’ve been dealing with that issue for a number of years now, and looking at the silver lining, I’ve got a newly reconstructed knee, and there isn’t that tendinitis in there as much.”

McGlinchey has started 52 games over his first four years with the Niners and is in the final year of his rookie contract with the team. The 2018 first-rounder is set to make $10.88 million with free agency looming after the season is over.

