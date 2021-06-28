Mike McGlinchey fan photos get priceless Dakoda Shepley reaction

49ers' Shepley has priceless reaction to McGlinchey fan photos originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If you know someone famous and you go out in public with them, chances are, they are going to get stopped by fans and asked to take photos.

That happened this weekend with 49ers offensive linemen Mike McGlinchey and Dakoda Shepley, when they attended a Giants-Athletics Bay Bridge Series game together at Oracle Park.

Diehard 49ers fans might not recognize Shepley. But even casual fans would be able to notice McGlinchey, a recent first-round draft pick.

This awkward scenario played out at one of the night games this weekend when fans asked McGlinchey to pose for photos. Shepley wasn't asked to be in the pictures and he filmed the whole scene.

Dakoda Shepley’s reaction while Mike McGlinchey was taking pictures with fans at the Bay Bridge Series was priceless 😂



[h/t: @thesfniners_ via: @BrookieeRenee] pic.twitter.com/u3CbKmY6nl — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) June 28, 2021

McGlinchey, of course, was the No. 9 overall pick by the 49ers in the 2018 NFL Draft and is a key starter on the offensive line.

Shepley was the No. 5 overall pick ... by the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the 2018 Canadian Football League draft. The 26-year-old signed with the 49ers last August, was cut a month later and signed to the practice squad days later. He stayed there until the team promoted him to the active roster for Week 14 and Week 15 of the 2020 season.

The 49ers retained Shepley by signing him to a Reserve/Future contract on Jan. 4.

If Shepley has a good showing during 49ers training camp and makes the active roster to open the 2021 season, fans soon might be asking to take photos with him too when he next goes out with McGlinchey.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast