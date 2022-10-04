Mike McGlinchey epically trolls Jalen Ramsey after Deebo Samuel's 57-yard TD

Watch McGlinchey epically troll Ramsey after Deebo's 57-yard TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Unlike others on his team, 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey didn’t wait to troll Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey during Monday Night Football.

San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel had himself a game in the 49ers’ Week 4 win over the reigning Super Bowl champs, but it was the 57-yard touchdown catch -- and run -- that gave McGlinchey the perfect opportunity to have some fun from the red zone while the rest of his team was celebrating in the end zone.

An off-balanced Ramsey, who was the last line of defense and seemed like he was in the perfect position to make the tackle, couldn’t bring Samuel down and was forced to watch Samuel’s victory run into the sunset for six.

And there was McGlinchey, who caught up to Ramsey at about the 20-yard line, got right next to him and pointed at Samuel to epically mock Ramsey before being slightly shoved by the irritated cornerback.

It looks like some words were exchanged between the two, but fans and their imaginations can have fun with that one.

Samuel finished the game with six receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown.

After the game, Samuel told reporters he was confused by Ramsey's tackle attempt.

"Yeah, I don't know what he was doing out there," Samuel said. "I just went right by him. He was just backpedaling, I was like, 'What's going on?'"

And on Tuesday morning, Samuel kept the trolling going with a savage Instagram post of his own.

It's all fun and games, and the 49ers surely will enjoy the win, but will have to get back and focus on Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

