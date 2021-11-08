With Mike McGlinchey out, 49ers could seek NFL draft class contribution

49ers could seek draft class contribution with McGlinchey out originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers have not gotten many contributions from the team's first four picks of the 2021 NFL Draft.

But their first of three fifth-round selections will have an opportunity to make his mark on the remainder of the season.

Jaylon Moore, whom the 49ers selected with the 155th overall pick, could move into the starting lineup after starting right tackle Mike McGlinchey was sidelined for the season with a torn quadriceps, which will require surgery.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said the team will consider veteran Tom Compton and Moore for the starting job. He said he might not make that announcement of which player will start at right tackle until late in the week or shortly before the 49ers' Week 10 game on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

The loss of McGlinchey is another significant blow to the 49ers at a time when he was having a bounce-back season.

"I think he knows, we all know, he had a setback in his third season last year," Shanahan said on Monday. "He struggled at times, and he put in the work in the offseason. I thought he had a much-better year, getting back to playing more like how he did in his second year. It was unfortunate.

"I thought he was getting better each week and having a good year, and playing like the right tackle we need him to play like."

Moore started the 49ers' Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts and played all 56 offensive plays at left tackle when Trent Williams was sidelined with an ankle injury.

The next time McGlinchey will step on the field will be next season, the final year of his contract with a fully guaranteed salary of $10.88 million. The 49ers picked up the fifth-year option on McGlinchey in the spring.

The 49ers originally selected McGlinchey in the first round with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

McGlinchey played 18 snaps in the 49ers' 31-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals before leaving the game with his quadriceps injury. Compton replaced him and struggled mightily.

In four NFL seasons, McGlinchey appeared in 52 regular-season games (all starts).

He played every game of 2018 and 2020. He missed four games in 2019 with a knee injury. He started each of the 49ers' three postseason games that season.

