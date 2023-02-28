Mike McDaniel's press conference during NFL Combine week

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced the news Tuesday that the Eagles have hired Sean Desai as their new defensive coordinator. The Eagles since have confirmed it. Desai replaces Jonathan Gannon, who was hired by the Cardinals to be their head coach. “His overall knowledge of football and football IQ are extremely high,” head coach [more]
While the Texans slowed played their hand Tuesday, the Seahawks and Raiders crawled onto the periphery of the No. 1 pick sweepstakes.
ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his second mock draft of 2023, and he has the Chicago Bears trading down twice and still landing Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.
The Eagles have found their next defensive coordinator following Jonathan Gannon's post-Super Bowl departure. By Dave Zangaro
The Steelers benched quarterback Mitch Trubisky early in the 2022 season, but they aren’t planning for his departure from the organization. Trubisky signed a two-year deal with the Steelers as a free agent last year and then saw the team draft Kenny Pickett in the first round of the draft. Pickett replaced Trubisky at halftime [more]
The Chiefs wide receiver made a pitch for his former teammate to join him in Kansas City.
Bears GM Ryan Poles has more salary cap space than anyone else in the NFL, and plenty of roster holes to fill.
Aaron Rodgers is out of the darkness, but he still hasn’t shed any light on his plans for the 2023 season. That was the message from Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst on Tuesday. Gutekunst said that he has not spoken to Rodgers at length since the end of Green Bay’s season and that the team [more]
The Arizona Cardinals have a plan to help get Kyler Murray up to speed with the new offense, but it will leave him 'getting stressed out, mentally'.
The former Pro Bowler has a $55 million cap hit next season.
The Jets could potentially trade for Derek Carr. Here's the latest buzz...
A two-time Pro Bowl cornerback who went on to a pioneering broadcast career, the late Eagles star Irv Cross was diagnosed Tuesday with CTE. By Adam Hermann
As Commanders owner Daniel Snyder considers selling the team, or not selling the team, tensions reportedly are on the rise between Snyder and other owners. The Washington Post, in an item that confirms multiple reports that Snyder is blocking Amazon founder Jeff Bezos from bidding on the team, reports that Snyder has now demanded that [more]
NFL Draft lead analyst Daniel Jeremiah named five "Patriots-type" players in this year's draft class. Our Phil Perry broke down the list on the latest Next Pats podcast.
The Patriots reportedly are considering adding Mac Jones' former college roommate, as they plan to host ex-Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden for a workout.
Andy Reid got a chance to spend some time with Eagles QB Jalen Hurts earlier this month at an awards event and came away impressed. By Dave Zangaro
By waiting until the start of the league year to cut Golladay, New York will save $6.7M against their salary cap.