Mike McDaniel's fantasy impact for the Dolphins

MATT HARMON: All right. Let's go to Miami, where Mike McDaniel from your 49ers was hired. He's already gave us a little clue where he basically said, hey, I'd start Jaylen Waddle in fantasy. You got it, Coach. Will do. I think this is a potentially exciting hire. Obviously McDaniel seems like a pretty cool guy. He FaceTimed Tua. And was very he said, I hope you look back on this is like the best day of your career. That whole thing. It seems like everybody that's talking-- like Andrew Hawkins, former NFL wide receiver said that he's one of the best coaches he's ever worked with.

People speak really highly of him. Obviously he was a really important figure for the run game there in San Francisco. So I think that's going to be the big question. I think Tua is probably the starter this year. I think Jaylen Waddle can be put in just some great positions in this offense if McDaniel brings anything from the Shanahan offense. Like that's great news for Jaylen Waddle. The biggest question is, who's going to be the running back for this team?

Because I'm already excited to draft them. They just can't quite figure out a good running back there in Miami.

DALTON DEL DON: Rumor was McDaniel wouldn't go anywhere where weed wasn't legal. But that proved to be fake news. But, I mean, it's a big jump to tear down a head coaching job. He wasn't even calling plays. But no, all the Intel loves this guy. A bright, bright guy. Deebo Samuel reportedly met with him, first person meet every Tuesday morning to go over the run game plan. He would draw up all the runs. He was the run guy in Shanahan was more the passing. And boy, the run game is what was really successful for the Niners.

So it's an inspiring hire. He gives real entertaining interviews. And yeah, I'm excited to see what happens next. Yeah, about the running back, though, fantasy wise maybe they draft one or something, a rookie to get excited about. Because yeah, it's not exactly anything too exciting there now. But Waddle, maybe he'll just continue to catch all the short passes.

And you love to hear McDaniel even reference fantasy.

MATT HARMON: Someone needs to ask McDaniel what he thinks about Trey Sermon, though. I want to know what his hand was. If he's designing the run game, I want to know if he had anything to do with like, oh, we're just going to push Trey Sermon to the side. Good scouting on obviously Eli Mitchell there. That ended up being the correct move. But if they draft somebody in Miami in the third round and then they take another guy in the sixth round, I'm going to keep my eye on that sixth round guy, right?

DALTON DEL DON: Yeah, whose fault was that? McDaniel, by the way, is bringing over a bunch of 49er coaching staff, like you mentioned the other guys. And that's the worrisome when the Niners lose not just McDaniel, but people coming head coaches. They also need their other people to help them along their way. And he's poaching a few of them.

MATT HARMON: Yeah. I mean, we're going to talk about a Rams poaching in the next conversation we're going to have here. But like that brain drain is real. How many guys have left the Rams coaching staff over the past few years? If you have a good infrastructure and you're able to-- credit Sean McVay that he does go outside the building to like bring in new voices, bring in new names, that type of stuff. He doesn't just constantly promote from within.

Although, you know, people are going to nitpick the hires and stuff like that. It is what it is. But yeah, so I think that that brain drain has been real in places like New England and places like the LA Rams. So that could be starting to happen there for the San Francisco 49ers. It is also worth noting too, Washington gets a lot of the headlines for their-- and deservedly so-- for their trash culture. And everything that's going to go on with Dan Snyder this offseason.

The fact that NFL Network and Ian Rapoport put out that like there's going to be an investigation into Stephen Ross. Like, you know, the actual part of the NFL put that out there. That could be something to watch with the Dolphins this offseason too. That, you know, if they find anything really did happen with Stephen Ross who, to this point hasn't come out with a good defense for himself--

DALTON DEL DON: I believe Flores 100%.

MATT HARMON: Yeah, yeah. But if they find any like real evidence that that's true-- I mean, the NFL will take integrity of the game so seriously. Especially as we're moving more and more into a sports betting world, that is going to be a huge, huge thing. And I could see him being forced to sell the team. That wouldn't shock me at all. That's, again, been mentioned in the reports as well. So McDaniel could be coaching during quite like a crisis moment potentially for the Dolphins. Or at least like an inflection point moment for them.