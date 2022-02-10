Mike McDaniels: The Dolphins organization can be great

The Miami Dolphins held an introductory press conference on Thursday for new head coach Mike McDaniel to meet the media for the first time as a member of the organization.

After owner Stephen Ross and general manager Chris Grier left the stage, McDaniel gave thanks to the Dolphins as well as everyone from his past stops for getting him to this point. In the middle of his speech, he mentioned that he sees something in Miami.

“When you’re hired and fired that many times and bouncing around the NFL, you get a glimpse at a lot of things, and you know when something has the ability to be great, and that’s all I feel walking in and out of these hallways,” McDaniel said.

The Dolphins have clearly improved since 2019 when, in Brian Flores’ first season, they went 5-11. Back-to-back winning seasons have followed that point to this team moving in the right direction. If McDaniel can get his group of guys to limit mistakes and stop putting themselves in poor positions, he’s right, this team could be great.

