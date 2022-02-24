New Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has hired some former Pro Bowl players on his coaching staff, including receivers coach Wes Welker, cornerbacks coach Sam Madison and defensive assistant Patrick Surtain. And McDaniel might just ask those coaches to get on the practice field and show the players how it’s done.

McDaniel said in introducing his coaching staff yesterday that a matchup of Welker vs. Madison or Surtain could be something he’d show off on the practice field, if their aging bodies could take it.

“Continue our planned Wes Welker vs. Pat Surtain and Sam Madison one-on-ones, that barring old-man injury, hopefully is a fixture for Miami practices moving forward,” McDaniel said.

Welker is 40 and last played in 2015, but he’s the youngster of that group. Surtain is 45 and Madison is 47, and they both last played in 2008. A practice-field injury would be a distinct possibility if that plan were to go forward.

Mike McDaniel wants Madison and Surtain covering Welker in practice, “barring old-man injury” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk