Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has not been practicing the last two weeks because of a lower body injury, but there’s no sign of concern about his status for Week 1.

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters at a Thursday press conference that he is “very, very, very confident” that Waddle will be ready to go against the Patriots. McDaniel indicated that his continued absence from the practice field is precautionary and that Waddle would have been able to play in games the last two weekends if it had been the regular season.

Waddle had 104 catches during his rookie season and is expected to play a big role alongside Tyreek Hill in this year’s receiving corps. Cedrick Wilson, Trent Sherfield, and Eriz Ezukanma are the other receivers on the active roster in Miami.

Safety Eric Rowe, linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, cornerback Nik Needham, and safety Clayton Fejedelem were also not practicing on Thursday. The team will issue its first injury report of the season next Wednesday.

Mike McDaniel “very, very, very confident” Jaylen Waddle plays in opener originally appeared on Pro Football Talk