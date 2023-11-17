Mike McDaniel "very optimistic" De'Von Achane will play this week vs. Raiders

It sounds like Dolphins running back De'Von Achane should be able to return for this week's game against the Raiders.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said in his Friday press conference that the team is prepared to activate Achane to the 53-man roster and he's "very optimistic" that it'll happen. But, McDaniel added that it's not a 100 percent sure thing.

"You don't know. And as we've held our ground on, we're not going to rush processes," McDaniel said. "But, it's been so far, so good."

The head coach said they'll make a firm decision after Friday's practice.

In four games, Achane rushed for 460 yards with five touchdowns, — averaging a stunning 12.1 yards per carry. He also caught nine passes for 67 yards with two TDs before going down with a knee injury.

He has been a limited participant in the week's first two practices.

Guard Robert Hunt (hamstring) has been ruled out, with McDaniel saying it would be risky to play him this week. But, McDaniel added, Hunt isn't far away from a return.

Receiver Chase Claypool is week-to-week after undergoing a knee procedure during the bye.

Fellow receiver Braxton Berrios is dealing with a hamstring injury but McDaniel said he has a chance to play. Berrios was a limited participant on Thursday after missing Wednesday's practice.

Miami’s full injury report with game statuses will be released later on Friday.