Mike McDaniel: ‘Tua Tagovailoa throws the most accurate, catchable ball I’ve ever seen’

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has seen a lot more love and praise coming from the organization and his teammates this offseason than he had during his first two seasons as a pro.

Top wide receiver Tyreek Hill has done nothing but compliment the signal-caller on his ability and poise on social media, on his podcast and during his television appearances.

Head coach Mike McDaniel is as big of a Tagovailoa supporter as there is. He’s been talking up his quarterback every time he’s asked about him in media availabilities prior to practice.

This week, McDaniel appeared on “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” and complimented Tagovailoa’s passing acumen at the highest possible level.

“His (pass) doesn’t (tail),” McDaniel said. “It’s the most accurate, catchable ball I’ve ever seen.”

Le Batard asked him if that statement was correct, and McDaniel took a pause, and then affirmed it.

During his 17 years in the NFL coaching ranks, McDaniel has seen players like Jimmy Garoppolo, Matt Ryan, Kirk Cousins, Robert Griffin III and Matt Schaub. Beyond that, he watched the game growing up and had been a Denver Broncos fan, watching the likes of John Elway.

Those are some big words coming from McDaniel, but Tagovailoa has a chance to prove him right this year with the new system, an improved offensive line and more weapons.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire