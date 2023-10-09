Mike McDaniel on Tua Tagovailoa play call: 'I definitely wasn't upset'
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa play call, "I definitely wasn't upset."
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa play call, "I definitely wasn't upset."
Daniel Jones left in the fourth quarter after taking an awkward sack and was quickly ruled out of the game.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season!
There's a new MVP favorite after Week 4 of the NFL season.
Conditions weren't ideal for Mike McDaniel, Tua Tagovailoa and Miami to execute on Sunday in one particular way. That can serve as valuable information going forward.
What will the Dolphins do for an encore after dropping 70 points in Week 3?
The 'People's Panic Meter' is back and of course there's a lot of panic amongst fantasy owners after a weird Week 4 in the NFL. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go through the top submissions and provide clarity and comfort for as many fantasy owners as possible. For some, it truly might be time to panic.
Broncos defenders double-teamed Robbie Chosen while allowing Hill to run uncovered through the secondary.
The Dolphins absolutely blasted the Broncos on Sunday.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Dolphins are getting all of the hype this week.
The Patriots' defense limited the Eagles to just one offensive touchdown in Week 1.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
Jaylen Waddle took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Pats rookie linebacker Marte Mapu.
Micah Parsons is off to a dominant start this season.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap an exciting first Sunday slate of NFL action. Fitz and Frank discuss every game one by one and give their instant takeaways and analysis. The duo focus specifically on the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns for their statement wins before giving their analysis on the rest of the games.
The Miami Dolphins' record-setting start is delivering fantasy football managers several options to help them win in 2023.
After weeks of criticism, Ridder engineered a come-from-behind two-minute drill to help quell doubts about his game.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab kick things off by highlighting a few of the most interesting games from the NFL Week 5 slate, starting with the Sunday night slaughter: the Dallas Cowboys were manhandled by the San Francisco 49ers. Next, they discuss the absolute disaster known as the New England Patriots. The Buffalo Bills and their confusing loss to an energized Jacksonville Jaguars team are up next, before the duo finish with the New York Jets serving up Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos a slice of humble pie (despite still not looking that good.) Fitz and Frank recap the rest of the early Sunday slate and discuss De'Von Achane, the Baltimore Ravens' collapse and more before analyzing the afternoon slate and the 1-4 Minnesota Vikings, what to make of the Philadelphia Eagles and more. The hosts finish things out with a preview of the Monday night matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.