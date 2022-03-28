Mike McDaniel: Tom Brady trade rumors are ‘fake news’

For over a year now, rumors have been circulating around the Miami Dolphins and their quarterback position. It started with whispers about a trade for Deshaun Watson, and in recent months, the gossip has transitioned into a conversation about Tom Brady coming to Miami.

Through all of this, the Dolphins have flipped back and forth from not wanting to discuss rumors to publicly and privately backing Tua Tagovailoa as their quarterback.

In the most recent instance of the rumor mill swirling, a former Boston radio host insinuated that there’s a chance that Brady tries to work his way to the Dolphins. This comes after reports that Miami was trying to get Brady and Sean Payton this offseason before Brian Flores’ lawsuit was dropped.

At the owners’ meetings on Monday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel shut down those rumors about acquiring Brady.

Mike McDaniel on Tom Brady to Miami speculation… “The Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback?? That’s what do you call it… fake news. pic.twitter.com/T8PBisQMev — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 28, 2022

On the surface, Brady to Miami would make a lot of sense right now to capitalize on the talent that they have on the roster. However, it would take a ton of work to get a move like this done, and the Dolphins would basically be throwing away their whole offensive scheme to adapt to Brady’s just like they did in Tampa Bay.

It’s good to hear McDaniel coming out and denying this at his first availability since the rumors began swirling again.

