The Bills won’t have several defensive pieces for their Sunday matchup with the Dolphins.

But Miami may not have its left tackle.

Terron Armstead has not practiced this week with his toe injury after playing through it last week. Head coach Mike McDaniel said in his Friday press conference that given Armstead’s status as a veteran lineman, the team feels he can play without practicing.

“That being said, we thought it would be extra helpful if we didn’t hurt how he’s treating it by making it worse with practice,” McDaniel said. “And we need to get guys prepared, should he not be able to [play].

“It is literally up in the air. Only his body really knows and I don’t think he knows yet if he’ll play. He’ll obviously make a great impact if he’s able to, but if he’s not we’ve got multiple contingency plans — which you have to do when you have little injuries such as that.”

Armstead, 31, signed with the Dolphins in March after nine seasons with the Saints.

While it sounds as if Armstead will be questionable, Miami’s full injury report will be released later on Friday.

Mike McDaniel: Terron Armstead’s status for Sunday “up in the air” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk